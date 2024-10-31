Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.10.2024 19:48 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coalition Against Disinformation: Experts Sound Alarm on Russian Disinformation Threat to EU and Religious Freedoms

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As EU elections approach, experts gathered at the "Russian Disinformation: Tactics, Influence, and Threats to National Security" conference in the National Press Club, Washington, D.C., organized by the Coalition against disinformation, consisting of 11 organizations, to expose Russia's disinformation strategies aimed at destabilizing European democracies. Kateryna Odarchenko, head of the Institute for Democracy and Development "PolitA," discussed Russian influence tactics targeting EU elections, including figures like Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. "Russia's disinformation machinery works to erode public trust in elections, strategically aligning narratives to manipulate public opinion," Odarchenko stated, underscoring the need to strengthen European election security.

Julia Piletskaya, a political expert, expanded on ideological infiltration, stating, "If you're not interested in any manipulations of the Russian clergy, it does not mean that they are not interested in you." Her remarks highlighted how Russian-aligned religious entities shape narratives under the guise of cultural preservation.

The role of religion in Russian propaganda was a focus of Dietmar Pichler, director of the Disinfo Resilience Network, who detailed how the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) has served as a Kremlin tool since the Soviet era. Pichler stated, adding that in 2024, the ROC referred to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a "Holy War" to defend "Holy Russia." This rhetoric, Pichler noted, bolsters Russian ideological narratives while justifying acts of aggression.

Dina Shaikhislam, a political consultant, presented how Russian anti-cult organizations, such as RACIRS, actively foment social division within Europe by targeting religious minorities. Through systematic campaigns, they aim to create polarized societies and breed distrust. RACIRS' anti-minority narratives have far-reaching consequences, targeting groups like Baptists, Jehovah's Witnesses, and Scientologists.

The conference underscored the global stakes of Russian influence campaigns. Participants, including Ukrainian parliament members Rostyslav Pavlenko and Lesya Zaburanna, alongside U.S. policy experts, committed to advancing collaborative efforts to counteract these divisive tactics.

For a comprehensive overview of the conference, visit Conference Agenda and Disinformation Report.

List of members of coalition against disinformation:

  • Institute for Democracy and Development "PolitA"
  • Global Policy Institute
  • LingvaLexa
  • Voice of Crimea
  • Lenta.ua
  • Trainer Association of Ukraine
  • The Department of Countering Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine
  • The Slovenia Certified Ethical Hackers
  • Bohush Communications
  • The Center for Russian Studies
  • The public organization "Stop Corruption"

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/experts-sound-alarm-on-russian-disinformation-threat-to-eu-and-religious-freedoms-302293306.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.