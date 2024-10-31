Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D1E0 | ISIN: CA62857Y1097 | Ticker-Symbol: C3Q
Frankfurt
31.10.24
08:01 Uhr
0,292 Euro
+0,002
+0,69 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYRIAD URANIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYRIAD URANIUM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
31.10.2024 20:14 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Singular Research Initiates Coverage of Myriad Uranium Corp. with a $1.35 Price Target, Highlighting Copper Mountain Project's Potential in a Rising Uranium Market

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Singular Research is pleased to announce the initiation of coverage on Myriad Uranium Corp. (OTCQB:MYRUF) with a BUY-Venture rating and a price target of $1.35. Myriad's Copper Mountain uranium project has emerged as a high-potential asset in the current uranium market, driven by historical data and recent acquisitions that underscore its growth potential.

Investment Highlights:

  • Nuclear Industry Resurgence: Uranium prices have climbed from $30 to over $80 per pound in the past two years, supported by global demand for carbon-free energy and constrained uranium supply. This pricing environment strengthens the strategic value of Myriad's portfolio.

  • U.S. Focus on Uranium Supply Security: The United States has prioritized domestic uranium production, making Wyoming a key area for future investments. Myriad's Copper Mountain project is well-positioned within this critical region for development.

  • Extensive Historical Data with Resource Upside: Myriad holds significant historical data on the Copper Mountain project, including over 2,000 drill holes and resources estimated at 15 to 30 million pounds of uranium. The project presents a strong foundation for continued expansion, with the estimated potential of known deposits and prospects at over 65 million pounds of uranium.

  • Strategic Project Enhancements through Acquisitions: Recent additions, including the Bonanza Mine and Midnight Prospect, contribute substantial grade and tonnage potential, elevating Copper Mountain's overall value.

  • Attractive Valuation Relative to Industry Peers: Myriad Uranium is trading at a notable discount to its sector. With a price target of $1.35 based on a conservative valuation of potential reserves, we view MYRUF as offering compelling upside.

Given the favorable uranium market and increasing demand for secure, domestic energy sources, Myriad Uranium stands out as a promising exploration company with significant growth potential. Singular Research's BUY-Venture rating reflects confidence in Myriad's near-term and long-term value for investors.

For a full copy of the research report, please click here or visit:

https://files.constantcontact.com/1683279a601/1159e58f-f02a-4590-b1ee-09b099a7275b.pdf?rdr=true

Singular Research

Research@SingularResearch.com

SOURCE: Singular Research



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.