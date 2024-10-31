Rhythm Energy Unveils Peak Payback Demand Response Program to Stabilize the Grid and Maximize Savings for Texans

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Rhythm Energy, the largest independent green energy provider in Texas, has launched its all-new Peak Payback Demand Response Program, engineered to help Texans reduce electricity costs, support grid stability, and help the environment.

Since its inception in 2021, Rhythm has strived to engineer an advanced, home-grown technology platform that supports the energy transition while remaining steadfast in addressing the ever-changing needs of the customer. The unveiling of their Peak Payback Demand Response Program was the next step in this journey. The Program encourages customers to connect their Amazon or Honeywell Smart Thermostat to their Rhythm Account and then allow Rhythm to make small, remote changes when the grid is strained. Rhythm uses its proprietary market prediction tooling to anticipate grid strain, ensuring changes are only made when grid conditions merit.

As every Texan knows, it's a true team effort to help the grid stay online. And this is Rhythm's way of giving customers the opportunity to do their part-and save on their electricity bill, simultaneously.

"Technology allows us to harness the power of devices in our homes to support our fellow Texans," said CEO of Rhythm Energy, PJ Popovic. "Through our Peak Payback Demand Response Program, we're making it effortless for customers to save on their bills and contribute to a stronger grid."

The Program officially soft-launched in summer of 2024, and in four simple steps, Texans are helping Texans.

Rhythm customers connect their smart thermostats. Rhythm declares a Peak Event when the grid is under intense strain. Rhythm adjusts smart thermostats remotely (and customers always have the power to override it). Rhythm customers receive Peak Perks in the form of bill credits each month for participating.

Rhythm has also implemented a way for Texans to participate if they don't currently own a smart thermostat. Customers who sign up for our PowerShift Payback Plus offer will get an Amazon Smart Thermostat, on Rhythm, to participate.

"Since day one, we've been focused on building best-in-industry tech, across customer experience, operations, and risk management," said Head of Product, Matthew Tolliver. "This program is just a first step in our VPP roadmap, which will see us integrate all types of flexible loads, connect them to our sophisticated asset optimization platform and maximize their value for our customers."

Rhythm Energy's Peak Payback Demand Response Program offers savings, stability, sustainability, and simplicity. It's a plan that puts customers on a path to lower bills, a cleaner state, and a more reliable Texas power grid.

About Rhythm Energy

Rhythm Energy is helping the Lone Star State shine by offering 100% renewable energy plans to Texans. Founded in January 2021, Rhythm is leading customers through the energy transition-sustainably-by engineering innovative products that truly empower customers, elevate their energy experience, and enhance their lives. In a few short years, Rhythm has already become the highest-rated, fastest-growing independent green energy provider in Texas.

Contact Information

Jovana Tomic

Communication Consultant

jovana.tomic@gotrhythm.com

+381641777771

SOURCE: Rhythm Energy

View the original press release on newswire.com.