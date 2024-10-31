Regulatory News:

Claranova (Paris:CLA) announces the availability of its FY 2023-2024 Universal Registration Document (in French1), including the annual financial report for the period ended June 30, 2024, which was filed with the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers (or AMF) on October 31, 2024.

Claranova also confirms that the Group's consolidated financial statements for FY 2023-2024 have been approved by the Board of Directors on October 29, 2024, and certified by the Statutory Auditors on October 31, 2024.

The FY 2023-2024 Universal Registration Document includes:

the Annual Financial Report,

the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance,

the consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2024, and the statutory auditors' report thereon,

and the management report including the non-financial statement.

This document is being made available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and may be consulted on the Claranova website: www.claranova.com (under Investors Financial publications Financial reports).

Financial calendar:

November 13, 2024: Q1 2024-2025 revenue

December 04, 2024: Annual General Meeting

About Claranova:

Claranova is a global leader in e-commerce for personalized objects (photo prints, photo books, children's books, etc.), software publishing (PDF, Photo and Security) and the Internet of Things (IoT). As a truly international group, in 2024 it reported revenue of nearly a half a billion euros, with 95% of this amount originating from outside France.

Through its products and solutions sold in over 160 countries, the Group's mission is to "Transform technological innovation into user-centric solutions". By leveraging its digital marketing expertise, AI and data from over 100 million active customers worldwide, Claranova develops technological solutions, available online, on mobile devices and tablets, for a wide range of private and professional customers.

Operating in high-potential markets, the Group will pursue a growth strategy focused on profitability and operational excellence, in line with its "One Claranova" strategic roadmap.

Claranova is eligible for French "PEA-PME" tax-advantaged savings accounts

For more information on Claranova Group: https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

Disclaimer:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The English translation of the original French language version of Universal Registration Document will be made available shortly

