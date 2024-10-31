KIMITAKE, Inc: KIMITAKE Hosts an Exclusive Dinner Showcase for Top Celebrity Stylists at Udatsu Sushi LA

An intimate evening of luxury, tradition, and connection with LA's most sought-after stylists

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / KIMITAKE, a fine jewelry brand renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless 18K gold and diamond handmade pieces, hosted an intimate event last evening, October 30, 2024, inviting top-tier celebrity stylists to experience the essence of Japanese elegance at the chic new Udatsu Sushi LA in Hollywood. The exclusive event brought together an elite group of guests, including Jeanne Yang, Joseph Cassell, Elizabeth Stewart, Rob Bragin and Emmanuelle Chriqui, offering them an immersive experience into the world of KIMITAKE jewelry.

Kimitake Celebrity Stylist Dinner at Udatsu Sushi LA

Place settings for the KIMITAKE Stylist Dinner

The evening began with a cocktail hour, where guests were greeted with warm hospitality and the ambiance of Japanese artistry. Table settings were adorned with traditional folding fans, tatami coasters, and incense holders that were custom-made in Japan. Each guest also received an omamori, a symbolic Japanese charm for good fortune, marking KIMITAKE's commitment to cultural heritage and human connections.

KIMITAKE's founder, Takeshi Yokota, shared insights into the brand's inspiration before the dinner began. In his speech, he highlighted KIMITAKE's dedication to craftsmanship, values of human connection, and elegance from Japanese tradition. "We are grateful for the remarkable turnout and delighted to share the KIMITAKE experience with such an esteemed group," Takeshi commented, expressing his enthusiasm for seeing KIMITAKE pieces enjoyed by more people.

The evening concluded with guests expressing admiration for the brand's refined collection, paving the way for future collaborations that bring KIMITAKE's artistry to a wider audience.

About KIMITAKE:

KIMITAKE expresses the miracle of birth, encounters between people, and new emotions born from them, along with Japanese tradition. No one can live alone. Through interactions and mutual support, trust, friendship, and love are born, forming bonds. This is the unique culture of Japan that cherishes harmony between people, known as "wa no kokoro" (the spirit of harmony)." KIMITAKE infuses this tradition and contemporary flair, offering life's beauty and joy with products that are the most elegant and the most exceptional.

KIMITAKE offers a range of collections including Birth, Links, and Harmony, complemented by an exclusive service ADEVE as well as a special material Samurai Braided Cord. For more information about KIMITAKE, please visit https://kimitakejewelry.com.

