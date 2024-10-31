ifm efector Launches New Positioner for Industrial Valves

ifm's new positioner for quarter-turn valves expands the MVQ series of valve sensors.

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / ifm efector, inc. (ifm), a leading provider of sensors, controls, and software for industrial automation, today introduced its new MVQ301 process valve positioner. The positioner is the third installation in ifm's MVQ series of pneumatic quarter-turn valve sensors. Supported by IO-Link, the MVQ301 is a valve positioner that also functions as a valve sensor, providing accurate feedback while positioning the solenoid valve to an exact degree.

The new sensor features a standard M12 connection and 5-pin cable for both feedback and control and is equipped with self-learning algorithms embedded into the sensor ensuring precise valve positioning; continuous learning allows the smart sensor to study the valve it controls and improve its control performance each time the valve moves.

In industries where precise fluid flow control is essential, such as chemical processing, food and beverage, and water treatment, valve positioners ensure that valves operate accurately and reliably, contributing to process efficiency, safety, and product quality. Additionally, customers can expect enhanced visibility, with IO-link providing detailed diagnostic information of the sensor, allowing users to monitor valve movement and valve health.

"The MVQ301 is the first positioner we have ever had and completes the quarter-turn product line," says Dan Dan Sun, Product Manager at ifm USA. "We're thrilled to finally offer a complete solution, a one-stop shop for valves."

Customers can look forward to an easy integration process with a set-up time of 10 minutes to mount, install and configure the smart sensor with the automatic teach-in function, reducing costs and eliminating the need for a highly skilled electrician for wiring and commissioning.

The MVQ301 is the key component of a multi-part design, making it easy to replace individual components if one piece fails or is damaged. Customers will need to purchase the MVQ positioner kit of their choice for their custom application. The valve positioner is available for purchase by contacting sales. Visit the MVQ301 page for more technical information.

About ifm efector, inc.

Established in 1985, ifm efector is an ISO 9001:2015 certified subsidiary of the global company, ifm electronic gmbh, Germany. ifm develops, manufactures, and markets sensors and controls technology to industries that include assembly and robotics, automotive, material handling, metal forming, mobile equipment, plastics, and food and beverage. Based in Malvern, PA, ifm has experienced tremendous growth with more than 200 employees from the surrounding area, the expansion of 10 branches throughout the U.S., the opening of a manufacturing and technology center, ifm prover, in Malvern, PA (2012), and the building of a new 55,000 square-foot stocking and distribution facility in Downingtown, PA. To learn more about ifm efector, visit:https://www.ifm.com/us/en

