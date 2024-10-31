Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTCQB: ACKRF) (the "Company" or "American Creek") announces that its management information circular (the "Circular") and related meeting materials were mailed today, October 31, 2024, for its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company's shareholders (the "Shareholders") to approve, amongst other things, a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving American Creek and Cunningham Mining Ltd. (the "Purchaser") under Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) ("BCBCA"). The Arrangement is subject to the terms and conditions of an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") summarized in the Company's September 6, 2024 news release and more particularly described in the Circular. Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, among other things, the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of American Creek at a price of $0.43 per share.

The Circular and related Meeting materials have been publicly filed by American Creek under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Prior to entering into the Arrangement Agreement, the board of directors of the Company unanimously determined that the Arrangement is fair to all securityholders of the Company (Shareholders, warrantholders and optionholders) and that the Arrangement and the entering into of the Arrangement Agreement were in the best interests of the Company. The board of directors of the Company recommends that Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement.

The Meeting

The Meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time) at 5th Floor, 410 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia. At the Meeting, in addition to the typical general meeting items of business, Shareholders will be asked to consider, and, if deemed advisable, pass, with or without amendment, a special resolution of the Shareholders to approve the Arrangement (the "Arrangement Resolution").

The Circular, form of proxy, voting instruction form and letter of transmittal, as applicable, for the Meeting contain comprehensive information with respect to how registered and beneficial Shareholders may vote on the matters to be considered at the Meeting. As noted above, the Circular and other Meeting materials are also available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Only Shareholders of record as of the close of business on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, and their duly appointed proxyholders, are eligible to vote at the Meeting.

The deadline for completed proxies to be received by the Company's transfer agent is Monday, November 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time).

Receipt of Interim Court Order

The Company also announces that on Monday, October 21, 2024, it obtained the interim order (the "Interim Order") providing for the calling and holding of the Meeting and other procedural matter from Supreme Court of British Columbia regarding the Arrangement.

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to, among other things, (i) approval of the Arrangement Resolution at the Meeting, (ii) receipt of the final approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia, and (iii) other customary closing conditions set forth in the Arrangement Agreement.

About American Creek and the Treaty Creek Project

American Creek is a proud partner in the Treaty Creek Project, a joint venture with Tudor Gold Corp. located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

American Creek holds a fully carried 20% interest in the Treaty Creek Project until a production notice is given, meaning that no exploration or development costs are incurred by American Creek until such time as a production notice has been issued. American Creek shareholders have a unique opportunity to avoid the dilutive effects of exploration while maintaining their full 20% exposure to one of the world's most exciting mega deposits.

The Company also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops, BC.

ON BEHALF OF AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.

"Darren Blaney"

Darren Blaney, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect American Creek's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by American Creek as of the date hereof. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what American Creek's management believes to be reasonable assumptions, American Creek cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such statements.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those identified in American Creek's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, American Creek assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

