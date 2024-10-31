Boston's Pizza Model Assists First-Time Franchisees

Support system, franchise model proves successful for franchisees with little to no prior experience

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / As the calendar turns into Q4 of 2024, this year's figures show that Boston's Pizza has created a formula that is serving franchisees with little to no previous experience running restaurants. Boston's credits the success to a combination of a solid franchise support system and a flexible real estate model that creates lower barriers of entry for the right franchise partners-a model that is only getting more competitive with Boston's new three-year royalty program for qualified new partners.









"In an industry that is ultra-competitive, we have seen success in an area where most have struggled: helping first-time franchisees find their footing and see early success in their investment," said Boston's Pizza President Jeff Melnick. "We partnerships can start before locations are selected or financing is complete, and we are there every step of the way to help our franchisees make decisions that will have them off and running and keep momentum alive long after they open their doors."

Forty percent this year's openings are with operating partners without previous ownership experience, and more than 20% of Boston's franchisees did not have prior casual dining experience. Despite this lack of experience, Boston's has seen an average unit volume of $2.9 million among its top 75% of traditional locations and $1.9 million in non-traditional locations.

Filling the Pipeline

The success of the franchise has piqued the interest of many investors, as Boston's has more than 20 restaurants in the development funnel as of the end of Q3, which is the largest development pipeline that Boston's has seen since Melnick took over in 2018. Many of these prospects are in California, Texas and the Midwest, three zones that currently make up 52% of Boston's total restaurant count.

"We were successful at our location early on because of the plan that Boston's knowledgeable and skilled professionals put together to get us opened up," said Beaumont (Calif.) managing partner Sunny Mann. "Our weekly meetings to check in on progress and periodic visits kept things moving forward. Boston's is a culture of ongoing support. It's nice to know that our rep is always a call away if we need them."

Unsurpassed Support

Boston's has built a franchise support model designed to assist franchisees of all experience levels. Once they choose to invest with Boston's, the franchise offers support in three key areas:

Real Estate : Franchisees can bring their own location or use Boston's vetting process, aided by A.I. software which analyzes demographics and competitor data to identify optimal sites and predict trends, reducing risk for franchisees. This approach has driven Boston's success in challenging markets like Southern California.

Operations : For franchisees lacking restaurant experience, Boston's seasoned operations team advises on hiring a GM to lead restaurant operations or how to work with a third-party management company. Boston's offers robust training and support for active owner operators as well. Further, Boston's offers a competitive three-year royalty program for qualified partners, which highlights Boston's dedication to supporting franchisees and assisting them in achieving cash flow positivity.

Design and Construction Support: Early action is critical, and Boston's is boots on the ground before pen hits paper. With a potential site selected, Boston's in-house designer offers services to customize and fit the Boston's brand into nearly any restaurant space, making it as easy as possible for franchisees to see their visions through.

About Boston's Pizza

Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar is North America's leading casual dining restaurant and sports bar destination. With more than 400 locations in Canada and rapid growth across the continental United States, Boston's offers more than just pizza. At Boston's, you'll find a vibrant mix of family-friendly ambiance and an electrifying sports bar experience, all centered around top-notch food. It's the ultimate gathering spot for communities to come together and savor our fresh, from-scratch menu and enticing cocktail options for any occasion. If you're not already a fan, rest assured, "We'll make you a fan!"

