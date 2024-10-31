Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - Alan Green, Vice President, Head of ETFs, Dynamic Funds ("Dynamic" or the "Company"), and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the launch of their two new fixed income ETFs: Dynamic Active Bond ETF (TSX: DXBB) and Dynamic Active Corporate Bond ETF (TSX: DXCB). Dynamic Funds is proud to offer differentiated Active ETF solutions that aim to uncover opportunities beyond the benchmark through Legitimately Active Management®.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9xXa_glXLc

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. The Company began by challenging the status quo in investment management, and it continues to do so today.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228527

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange