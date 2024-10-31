Appointment adds to suite of non-executive board members bolstering expertise in oncology and digital health technology

Haymarket Media Group today announces the non-executive appointment of Dana DiFerdinando to its US-based Haymarket Media, Inc. Board. DiFerdinando brings a wealth of expertise and experience in global healthcare and life sciences technology and joins existing non-executive Board Members, Melissa Boone and Dr. Robert G. Uzzo, MD, MBA.

DiFerdinando has built, transformed, and led multi-million dollar organisations focused on the development of innovative technology and data products and solutions, and has held numerous leadership and c-suite roles in the digital healthcare, technology, life sciences and consulting industries.

Kevin Costello, global chief executive at Haymarket Media Group Limited, and Chair of Haymarket Media, Inc. Board said: "I am delighted to welcome Dana to the Board. Her exceptional roster of expertise, industry knowledge, and innovative vision align perfectly with our mission to continue driving growth and delivering world-class content. I know Dana will play a key role in the expansion of our specialist content, products and services in the US, and will perfectly complement our existing Board talent."

Haymarket Media, Inc. is a specialist media, information, data and analytics business with 24 market-leading brands in healthcare and business media. Headquartered in New York City with offices in New Jersey, Illinois, and Florida, the US business is a subsidiary of the global Haymarket Media Group Ltd, based in the United Kingdom and founded in 1957.

Lee Maniscalco, CEO of Haymarket Media, Inc. added: "Dana's deep expertise in digital healthcare and life sciences will be a tremendous asset to our US Board. Her insights and fresh perspective will help us push the boundaries of innovation and deliver even greater value to our partners, clients and audiences. I can't wait to see all we can achieve as we explore new opportunities and strengthen our position as a leader in these critical sectors."

Speaking about the appointment, DiFerdinando said: "I am thrilled to join Haymarket Media, Inc. as a Non-Executive Director. Haymarket's reputation as a leader in healthcare communications and its commitment to delivering high-quality, specialised content across multiple channels is truly remarkable. I look forward to contributing to the company's strategic direction, working closely with the executive team, and helping Haymarket continue its growth and innovation within the media and healthcare industries."

About Haymarket Group

Haymarket Media Group is a privately-owned media, data and information company, shaping a better future with remarkable content for specialist audiences across the world. The company has 1,300 employees across offices in the UK, US, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, Germany and the Netherlands.

Haymarket's portfolio consists of more than 70 market-leading brands including Campaign, Third Sector, ENDS Report, What Car?, MyCME and Asian Investor.

Through live, digital, print, education, data, tech services, video and audio, Haymarket's brands inspire, inform and empower clients and communities internationally.

