New Castle, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - Paw Origins, a pet wellness company focused on enhancing the health and well-being of dogs, has announced the release of its latest product, Mobility-Max Advanced Hip & Joint Support Chews. This new supplement is designed to address common joint issues in dogs, including arthritis and cartilage deterioration, which are known to impair mobility and cause discomfort.

Mobility-Max has been developed to offer comprehensive joint support through a unique formulation that contains nine active ingredients, which is a significant increase compared to the standard 3-4 active ingredients found in similar products. The chews are intended to support joint repair, reduce inflammation, and improve mobility in dogs of all ages. Key ingredients in the formula include Algae Oil Powder, Glucosamine HCI, Chondroitin Sulfate, Green Lipped Mussel, and Curcumin, all of which have been selected for their proven benefits in promoting long-term joint health.

Dr. Kathryn Dench, Chief Veterinary Advisor at Paw Origins, was instrumental in the development of Mobility-Max. Speaking about the product, she noted, "Our goal with Mobility-Max is to provide a supplement that not only alleviates the symptoms of joint issues but also targets the underlying causes. We want to ensure that dogs can maintain comfort and mobility throughout their lives."

Paw Origins has emphasized that the product has been developed with the highest standards of quality and safety. The chews are made in the United States using non-GMO ingredients, ensuring that they meet stringent safety and efficacy requirements. The company aims to provide a solution that helps dog owners proactively manage their pets' joint health before significant discomfort or mobility issues arise.

Mike Eli, CEO of Paw Origins, highlighted the growing need for effective joint support in dogs, particularly as they live longer and face increased risks of conditions such as arthritis and obesity. "As the prevalence of joint issues in dogs continues to rise, especially among older dogs, we see Mobility-Max as a vital part of maintaining their overall health," Eli stated. Recent studies indicate that approximately 20% of dogs develop arthritis before they reach their first year, and nearly 80% of senior dogs experience joint problems.

The launch of Mobility-Max comes at a time when pet owners are increasingly focusing on preventive care for their pets. Mobility-Max has been formulated to meet this demand by providing a scientifically backed, veterinarian-approved supplement that addresses joint health before significant problems develop. Paw Origins is committed to transparency in its product offerings, and all formulations are supported by scientific research.

The company has also emphasized that Mobility-Max is part of a broader effort to provide pet owners with accessible, high-quality supplements that support their pets' long-term well-being. By using a proactive approach to joint health, Paw Origins aims to improve the quality of life for dogs, particularly those susceptible to joint deterioration as they age.

Mobility-Max is available for purchase directly through the Paw Origins website, with the option for subscription services that offer additional convenience for pet owners. Paw Origins continues to focus on making it easier for dog owners to support their pets' health through reliable, science-based products.

For more information about Mobility-Max Advanced Hip & Joint Support Chews and to explore Paw Origins' range of pet wellness products, please visit PawOrigins.com.

About Paw Origins

Paw Origins is a pet wellness company dedicated to developing premium supplements to address common health concerns in dogs, including joint discomfort and anxiety. The company's products are veterinarian-approved and made with high-quality, non-GMO ingredients. Paw Origins' mission is to improve the overall well-being of pets by providing supplements that promote long-lasting health.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228023

SOURCE: Brand Featured