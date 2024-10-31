Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
WKN: A2QRCQ | ISIN: US4969042021 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
31.10.24
17:15 Uhr
9,060 US-Dollar
-0,160
-1,74 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
31.10.2024 22:26 Uhr
69 Leser
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2024 On November 6

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, after the close of trading on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on November 6, 2024, to discuss the results and to field questions.

Conference Call Information

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free: 888-506-0062; Code: 427731
International: 973-528-0011; Code: 427731
Live Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/51576

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 51576
Replay Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/51576

About the Company

Kingsway (kingsway-financial.com) is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries:

Auto Warranty

  • IWS (iwsgroup.com)

  • Penn Warranty (pennwarranty.com)

  • Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties.com)

HVAC/Facility Warranty

  • Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty.com)

The company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries:

B2B Services

  • Ravix Group (ravixgroup.com), CSuite Financial (Csuitefinancialpartners.com)

  • Image Solutions (istechology.com)

Healthcare Services

  • Digital Diagnostic Imaging (ddimagingusa.com)

  • Secure Nursing Services (securenursing.com)

Vertical Market Software

  • Systems Products International (spisoftware.com)

For Media Inquiries:
Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com

For Company Inquiries:
Kingsway Financial Services Inc.
Kent Hansen, CFO
(312) 766-2163
khansen@kingsway-financial.com

SOURCE: Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
