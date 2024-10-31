Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2024 On November 6

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, after the close of trading on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on November 6, 2024, to discuss the results and to field questions.

Conference Call Information

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll Free: 888-506-0062; Code: 427731

International: 973-528-0011; Code: 427731

Live Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/51576

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 51576

Replay Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/51576

About the Company

Kingsway (kingsway-financial.com) is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries:

Auto Warranty

IWS (iwsgroup.com)

Penn Warranty (pennwarranty.com)

Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties.com)

HVAC/Facility Warranty

Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty.com)

The company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries:

B2B Services

Ravix Group (ravixgroup.com), CSuite Financial (Csuitefinancialpartners.com)

Image Solutions (istechology.com)

Healthcare Services

Digital Diagnostic Imaging (ddimagingusa.com)

Secure Nursing Services (securenursing.com)

Vertical Market Software

Systems Products International (spisoftware.com)

For Media Inquiries:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com For Company Inquiries:

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kent Hansen, CFO

(312) 766-2163

khansen@kingsway-financial.com

