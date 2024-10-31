Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2024 On November 6

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, after the close of trading on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
Management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on November 6, 2024, to discuss the results and to field questions.
Conference Call Information
Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free: 888-506-0062; Code: 427731
International: 973-528-0011; Code: 427731
Live Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/51576
Conference Call Replay Information
Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 51576
Replay Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/51576
About the Company
Kingsway (kingsway-financial.com) is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."
The company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries:
Auto Warranty
IWS (iwsgroup.com)
Penn Warranty (pennwarranty.com)
Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties.com)
HVAC/Facility Warranty
Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty.com)
The company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries:
B2B Services
Ravix Group (ravixgroup.com), CSuite Financial (Csuitefinancialpartners.com)
Image Solutions (istechology.com)
Healthcare Services
Digital Diagnostic Imaging (ddimagingusa.com)
Secure Nursing Services (securenursing.com)
Vertical Market Software
Systems Products International (spisoftware.com)
