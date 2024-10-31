Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
ACCESSWIRE
31.10.2024 22:26 Uhr
Intuitive Health: Dr. Jay Woody Honored for Decade of Service to ACEP Freestanding Emergency Center Section

Dr. Jay Woody, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Intuitive Health, Recognized for Leadership and Contributions to Freestanding Emergency Medicine.

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Dr. Jay Woody, MD, FACEP, the founder and chief medical officer of Intuitive Health, has been recognized for his exceptional contributions to the field of freestanding emergency medicine by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Freestanding Emergency Center Section. The award was presented during the ACEP24 Scientific Assembly.

Dr. Woody was honored for his decade-long dedication to the ACEP Section on Freestanding Emergency Centers, where he has served in multiple roles, including Chair, Chair-elect, Secretary, and Newsletter Editor. His tenure as Chair over the past two years has been marked by efforts to foster collaboration and establish national Freestanding Emergency Centers (FECs) standards.

"It is a great privilege to receive this recognition from the ACEP Freestanding Emergency Center Section. Over the past decade, we have seen tremendous growth in freestanding emergency care, and I am proud to have played a part in advancing this essential segment of emergency medicine," said Dr. Woody.

The ACEP Section on Freestanding Emergency Centers was founded to address the unique needs of emergency physicians operating in freestanding emergency departments across the U.S. The section serves as a collaborative forum, promoting knowledge exchange, best practices and legislative advocacy for physicians and stakeholders in this growing area of health care.

Dr. Woody helped establish the ACEP Freestanding Emergency Center Section in 2015 and has since been instrumental in its development, guiding initiatives aimed at educating both medical professionals and the public about the role and benefits of FECs. During his time as Chair, Dr. Woody emphasized the importance of creating a national set of standards that could benchmark quality and consistency in freestanding emergency care.

Under Dr. Woody's leadership, Intuitive Health continues to set new standards in freestanding emergency and urgent care, blending innovative patient care models with a focus on accessibility and quality. The recognition from ACEP underscores Dr. Woody's commitment to advancing the freestanding emergency care landscape and reflects Intuitive Health's leadership in the field.

For more information about Intuitive Health, please visit IHERUC.com.

# # #


ABOUT INTUITIVE HEALTH
Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered the combined emergency room and urgent care model. Intuitive Health partners with health systems nationwide to build, operate and launch retail health care facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof. Intuitive Health partners with leading health systems nationwide, including in the states of Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Intuitive Health's patient-centric approach to immediate care has saved payors and patients hundreds of millions in unnecessary emergency care spending. In addition, the Intuitive Health model increases market share for partnered health care systems by expanding their footprint with conveniently located centers. For more information, please visit IHERUC.com.

Media Contact
Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR, on behalf of Intuitive Health
Office: 972-247-1369
Cell/text: 214-232-0078
Email: Jo@TrizCom.com

SOURCE: Intuitive Health



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
