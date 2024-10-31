Intuitive Health: Dr. Jay Woody Honored for Decade of Service to ACEP Freestanding Emergency Center Section

Dr. Jay Woody, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Intuitive Health, Recognized for Leadership and Contributions to Freestanding Emergency Medicine.

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Dr. Jay Woody, MD, FACEP, the founder and chief medical officer of Intuitive Health, has been recognized for his exceptional contributions to the field of freestanding emergency medicine by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Freestanding Emergency Center Section. The award was presented during the ACEP24 Scientific Assembly.

Dr. Woody was honored for his decade-long dedication to the ACEP Section on Freestanding Emergency Centers, where he has served in multiple roles, including Chair, Chair-elect, Secretary, and Newsletter Editor. His tenure as Chair over the past two years has been marked by efforts to foster collaboration and establish national Freestanding Emergency Centers (FECs) standards.

"It is a great privilege to receive this recognition from the ACEP Freestanding Emergency Center Section. Over the past decade, we have seen tremendous growth in freestanding emergency care, and I am proud to have played a part in advancing this essential segment of emergency medicine," said Dr. Woody.

The ACEP Section on Freestanding Emergency Centers was founded to address the unique needs of emergency physicians operating in freestanding emergency departments across the U.S. The section serves as a collaborative forum, promoting knowledge exchange, best practices and legislative advocacy for physicians and stakeholders in this growing area of health care.

Dr. Woody helped establish the ACEP Freestanding Emergency Center Section in 2015 and has since been instrumental in its development, guiding initiatives aimed at educating both medical professionals and the public about the role and benefits of FECs. During his time as Chair, Dr. Woody emphasized the importance of creating a national set of standards that could benchmark quality and consistency in freestanding emergency care.

Under Dr. Woody's leadership, Intuitive Health continues to set new standards in freestanding emergency and urgent care, blending innovative patient care models with a focus on accessibility and quality. The recognition from ACEP underscores Dr. Woody's commitment to advancing the freestanding emergency care landscape and reflects Intuitive Health's leadership in the field.

