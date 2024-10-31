Anzeige
Lundin Mining Corporation
WKN: A0B7XJ | ISIN: CA5503721063 | Ticker-Symbol: GXD
Tradegate
31.10.24
17:40 Uhr
9,045 Euro
-0,640
-6,61 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
31.10.2024 22:36 Uhr
113 Leser
Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: View PDF version

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 14,353 to 776,876,973 common shares with voting rights as of October 31, 2024. The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from October 1, 2024 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with projects or operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on October 31, 2024 at 14:30 Pacific Time.

For further information, please contact: Stephen Williams, Vice President, Investor Relations: +1 604 806 3074; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lundin-mining-announces-updated-share-capital-and-voting-rights-302293453.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
