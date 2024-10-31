San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - Advanced Communities - a Salesforce consulting partner and an AppExchange app provider with offices in San Francisco, London, and Kyiv - is proud of its Product Owner, Aleksey Yuzvyak, who has teamed up with professional Salesforce developers and secured a third-place finish in the CharITy Hackathon. The event took place in Wroclaw, Poland on September 06-08, 2024. The local Polish Trailblazer community organized CharITy Hackathon and challenged participants to create Salesforce solutions to benefit nonprofit organizations.

CharITy Hackathon: Advanced Communities Contributes To a Noble Cause in Poland

CharITy Hackathon is a unique event that aims at bringing power and technology to driving social change through Salesforce and its numerous capabilities for nonprofits. This year, the event revolved around the DOM Foundation ("We care about young" in English) as well as its specific need to deliver its mission effectively and build bridges between donors, foundation employees, and directors.

Aleksey's team, known as Mission Coders, competed against over 150 participants from around the world. The teams were tasked with developing a solution for the DOM Foundation, a nonprofit that supports children and orphanages in Poland.

Despite being a newly formed team with members meeting for the first time, Mission Coders showcased exceptional teamwork and technical skills. "The team consists of 2 beginners without experience, 1 admin, 2 developers, and myself," shared Aleksey. "We were the only team at the event where all team members were seeing each other for the first time."

The teams of the CharITy Hackathon had three days to fully develop a solution based on the Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud for a local nonprofit organization - DOM Foundation which helps children and orphanages in Poland. Their goal was to break free from paper-based processes, automate tasks in the foundation, and perfect communication with donors and orphanages.

As a result, the Mission Coders team has developed and presented an in-depth solution that met the unique needs of the three already pre-defined user personas. First, an Experience Cloud site was set up for the Director of the orphanage to access important documentation, monitor the progress of the "Become Santa Claus" project, and build bridges with donors. Second, a donor enjoyed the solution as it let them see the allocation of their donations. Third, a foundation employee got rid of manual work thanks to automation and was able to scale their operations.

About Advanced Communities

Advanced Communities is a leading Salesforce partner specializing in developing innovative Salesforce-native apps and Experience Cloud sites, with a strong focus on UI/UX design. Advanced Communities is committed to helping companies around the globe - from large enterprises to small nonprofits - to achieve their ideas connected to Salesforce.

