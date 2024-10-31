Epique Realty Brings Cutting-Edge Tech and Advanced Agent Support With Expansion Into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Epique Realty is thrilled to announce Utah as the newest state to join the revolution, adding to its national presence, and continuing to forge a path of unprecedented growth. As a leading tech-focused real estate brokerage dedicated to empowering agents through innovative strategy and a unique approach with an unmatched culture of support, Epique's growing footprint has expanded to 33 states in less than 19 months. Utah represents a key milestone in Epique's mission to deliver an industry-leading blend of technology, agent resources, and client-focused innovation across the U.S.









Guiding this expansion, Utah's launch is led by William Lambert, an industry veteran with a proven record of success and adaptability in both traditional and virtual real estate models. Will's expertise aligns perfectly with Epique's vision for the future of real estate: one in which technology empowers agents, streamlines processes, and transforms client experiences. The Logan office will function as a hub of innovation and collaboration, equipped with Epique's powerful digital tools that redefine how agents serve clients and manage transactions.

We're incredibly excited to bring Epique's unique, tech-driven model to Utah. Our commitment goes beyond opening doors-it's about giving agents access to world-class digital platforms, real-time analytics, and productivity tools that elevate their business to new heights. We're confident in Will's ability drive Epique's tech-centered vision, setting a new standard in Utah's real estate market. Josh Miller, CEO & Co-Founder of Epique Realty

William began his real estate career in April 2017 as an associate broker with Keller Williams in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and was awarded the 2017 Rookie of the Year title, quickly establishing himself as a rising star in the industry. In 2018, Will founded his own real estate team. Driven by entrepreneurial spirit, Will launched 7th Level Realty in 2020, and by 2022 7th Level Realty had transitioned to a virtual model. In 2023, after moving to the Beehive State, William launched 7th Level Realty Utah. Will brings this wealth of experience to support Epique's tech-driven mission in Utah, combining both cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of client-centered service.

"Utah represents an exciting frontier for us, where we can bring our tech-driven approach and redefine what's possible for agents and clients alike," said Chris Miller, COO & Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "With William's expertise and our shared commitment to innovation, we're ready to make a lasting impact on agents in this state.

Epique Realty's suite of technology offerings provides agents with comprehensive digital resources designed to maximize efficiency and enhance client engagement. Agents in Utah can look forward to using advanced tools for data-driven insights, transaction management, and CRM capabilities, all within Epique's intuitive tech ecosystem. Combined with Epique's robust health and wellness programs and supportive culture, these resources create an environment where agents can focus on success and growth.

"Expanding into Utah is an exciting step as we continue to redefine real estate through technology. This market presents a tremendous opportunity for our innovative approach," said Janice Delcid, CFO & Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "With William Lambert's leadership, we're bringing a fresh, forward-thinking model to Utah, giving agents and clients access to a brokerage that understands the importance of technology in today's world."

Epique Realty's tech-first strategy sets it apart as a brokerage that empowers agents through digital innovation and comprehensive resources. With Utah now on the map, Epique is well-positioned to continue its transformative journey, delivering a new standard of excellence in real estate through a model that keeps agents and clients ahead of the curve.

Learn how to become a part of Epique Realty in Utah at joinepique.com.

