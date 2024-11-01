Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
PR Newswire
01.11.2024 01:18 Uhr
Pangea Laboratory Partners with Unilabs to Introduce Bladder CARE Assay in Switzerland, Advancing Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Across Europe

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangea Laboratory has partnered with Unilabs, a leading European provider of clinical laboratory testing and diagnostic imaging services, to bring the Bladder CARE Assay to Switzerland. Under this agreement, the Bladder CARE Assay will be covered by insurance, enhancing access for patients. This strategic collaboration aims to streamline cancer diagnostics in Switzerland, with plans for a broader rollout of Bladder CARE across Europe. The partnership underscores Pangea Laboratory's commitment to making innovative diagnostic solutions widely accessible globally.

Pangea Laboratory Logo

Awarded Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA, the Bladder CARE Assay analyzes DNA methylation biomarkers to detect bladder cancer and upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) from urine samples, which can be conveniently collected at home. With sensitivity, specificity, and NPV exceeding 93% for both conditions, along with quantitative results, the Bladder CARE Assay stands out from other commercially available tests.

"Through this strategic partnership with Pangea Laboratory, Unilabs reinforces its commitment to driving innovation in diagnostics, bringing Bladder CARE to Switzerland as a next-generation solution that empowers early detection and advances patient care," said Patrick Bornand, Head of Pathology, Genetics & Oncology at Unilabs Switzerland.

"Pangea Laboratory is committed to delivering non-invasive healthcare solutions that reduce patient burden while delivering highly accurate results. We are happy that the Unilabs team shares our vision, and the belief that Bladder CARE sets a new standard in the diagnosis of bladder cancer and UTUC," said Dr. Yap Ching Chew, COO of Pangea Laboratory.

About Pangea Laboratory

Founded in 2014, Pangea Laboratory is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited diagnostics company dedicated to simplifying diagnosis for critical health conditions. For more information, visit https://pangealab.com/bladdercare/.

About Unilabs
Unilabs is a leading European provider of clinical laboratory testing and medical diagnostic imaging services, with over 109 laboratories and 44 imaging units across 12 countries. Headquartered in Geneva, Unilabs performs over 106 million diagnostic tests and 1 million radiology exams annually, serving healthcare providers, governments, pharmaceutical companies, and the public. Unilabs focuses on swift, accurate diagnosis and aims to lead the shift from treatment to prediction and prevention, driven by advancements in molecular and genetic testing. For more information, visit www.unilabs.com.

Contacts:
Pangea Laboratory
Abigail Kang, Marketing Manager
akang@pangealab.com

Unilabs Switzerland
Inês Camilo, Marketing Specialist
ines.camilo@unilabs.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1781233/Pangea_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pangea-laboratory-partners-with-unilabs-to-introduce-bladder-care-assay-in-switzerland-advancing-non-invasive-cancer-diagnostics-across-europe-302293546.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
