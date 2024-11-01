Geely Automobile experienced a significant downturn in Frankfurt trading, with shares plummeting by 5.9% to €1.60, on a trading volume exceeding 68,000 shares. Despite this setback, the Chinese automaker's long-term prospects remain optimistic. Analysts project earnings of 1.21 CNY per share for 2024, indicating stable financial growth. The company plans to increase its dividend to 0.382 CNY for the current year, up from 0.220 HKD in the previous year, reflecting management's confidence in future business development. Geely is set to release its third-quarter 2024 results on November 14, providing investors with further insights into its financial position.

Robust Performance Amid Industry Challenges

While experiencing a recent dip, Geely's stock has shown remarkable performance over an extended period, surging 50.62% compared to the previous year and currently trading 46.82% above its 52-week low. The company's financial indicators suggest a solid valuation, with a price-to-sales ratio of 0.09 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, making it an attractive option in the automotive sector. A projected dividend yield of 2.43% for 2024 further enhances its appeal. As the automotive industry faces ongoing challenges, Geely's focus on electric vehicles and innovation will be crucial in shaping its future stock trajectory.

