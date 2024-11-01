Kawasaki, Japan and Santa Clara, California, Nov 1, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to form a strategic partnership to create computing platforms for AI and high-performance computing (HPC). The partnership, encompassing all aspects from technology development to commercialization, will seek to facilitate the creation of open source and energy efficient platforms comprised of advanced processors with superior power performance and highly flexible AI/HPC software and aims to accelerate open-source AI and/or HPC initiatives.Due to the rapid spread of AI, including generative AI, cloud service providers and end-users are seeking optimized architectures at various price points and power per performance configurations. From end-to-end, AMD supports an open ecosystem, and strongly believes in giving customers choice. Fujitsu has worked to develop FUJITSU-MONAKA (1), a next-generation Arm-based processor that aims to achieve both high performance and low power consumption. With FUJITSU-MONAKA, together with AMD Instinct accelerators, customers have an additional choice to achieve large-scale AI workload processing to whilst attempting to reduce the data center total cost of ownership.This collaboration will focus on the three strategic areas of engineering, ecosystems, and business, bringing together Fujitsu's world-leading supercomputer-based advanced CPU technology with industry-leading AMD GPU technology. Under this collaboration, Fujitsu and AMD will target joint development of innovative computing platforms for AI and HPC by 2027.In addition, based on AMD ROCm software, an open-source AI/HPC software stack for GPUs, and Fujitsu's Arm-based FUJITSU-MONAKA software, Fujitsu and AMD will enhance their collaboration with the open-source community. Both companies seek to advance the development of open-source AI software that is optimized for the AI computing platforms they will provide, and work to expand the ecosystem.Fujitsu and AMD will also collaborate on marketing and co-creation with customers to offer these AI computing platforms globally. In addition, to expand AI use cases and promote the societal implementation of AI, based on the computing infrastructure of FUJITSU-MONAKA and AMD Instinct accelerators, both companies will collaborate to build an open and more sustainable AI/HPC platform ecosystem, including a joint customer center.Through this collaboration, Fujitsu and AMD are bringing their respective world-leading technologies together and will promote open-source AI initiatives by offering more sustainable options in both hardware and software that can be utilized by many companies.Vivek Mahajan, Corporate Vice President, CTO, CPO, Fujitsu Limited, comments:"Through this strategic partnership with AMD, Fujitsu seeks to accelerate open-source AI initiatives with a shared vision of achieving sustainable computing platforms. By combining AMD's innovative GPU technology with Fujitsu's low-power/high-performance processor FUJITSU-MONAKA, we seek to create an environment in which more companies will be able to utilize AI while reducing the power consumed by data centers. I believe that this partnership is an important step forward in accelerating Fujitsu's efforts to achieve a sustainable society."Phil Guido, EVP, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, AMD comments:"By combining our cutting-edge AMD Instinct accelerators with Fujitsu's advanced low-power processors, we are positioned to deliver high-performance and energy-efficient solutions that will benefit our joint AI and HPC customers. Our strategic partnership with Fujitsu not only underscores our commitment to innovation but also highlights our dedication to Japan, where we recognize the importance of local partnerships and expertise. As we continue to expand our relationships in Japan, we are excited about the opportunities to create a more sustainable computing infrastructure that aligns with Japan's technological leadership and commitment to sustainability."(1) FUJITSU-MONAKA :A processor based on the ARM instruction set architecture, employing cutting-edge 2-nanometer technology. It achieves high performance through utilizing Fujitsu's proprietary many-core architecture for high performance and low power consumption. In addition, by supporting industry standard software through Fujitsu's collaboration with the open-source community, FUJITSU-MONAKA promotes building an environment in which it is easy to maximize performance. This new technology applied to the FUJITSU-MONAKA is based on results obtained from a project subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).About AMDFor more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work, and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn and X pages.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.Press ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesAMD PR agency, Burson JapanE-mail: AMDPR@bcw-global.comSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.