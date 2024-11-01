Anzeige
01.11.2024 04:36 Uhr
Xinhua Silk Road: Financial co-op for global common dev't under spotlight at forum held in E. China's Shanghai Jing'an

BEIJING, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Government officials, representatives from global asset management industry, and experts from home and abroad discussed how to promote global common development through financial cooperation as they gathered for the Global Asset Management Forum 2024 Shanghai Suhewan Conference held in Jing'an District of east China's Shanghai Municipality from October 26 to 27.

Photo shows the Global Asset Management Forum 2024 Shanghai Suhewan Conference held in Jing'an District of east China's Shanghai Municipality from October 26 to 27, 2024.

Themed "Promoting Global Common Development through Financial Cooperation", the forum is a high-end communication platform for asset management sector jointly crafted by Jing'an District and Global Asset Management Forum (GAMF). It consisted of one plenary session, three international dialogues, four parallel closed door meetings, and multiple sub-forums.

During sub-forums, executives from global asset management institutes including Morgan Stanley, the Pictet Group of Switzerland, and PineBridge Investments conducted in-depth exchanges. They shared insightful views on topics of common concern such as development trends of financial industry, financial services-empowered technological innovation, long-term fund management, ESG investment, financial cooperation and development, global economic outlook, and trends of asset management industry, hoping to continue to enhance mutual understanding, trust, and cooperation among countries under current complex circumstances. They also probed into new paths for future development of long-term fund management, asset management, and wealth management.

With its financial strength and vibrant innovation, Jing'an is becoming a critical destination for domestic and international financial investment. It is home to more than 500 financial entities across sectors such as securities, asset management, futures, banking, insurance, and funds. In the first half of the year, Jing'an saw the added value of its financial industry reach 30.28 billion yuan (about 4.25 billion U.S. dollars), taking the largest share in the district's GDP among all industries.

So far, private equity firms ranking high on the list of PEI 300, which measures the five-year fundraising totals of the world's biggest private equity firms, and entering the Chinese market have settled in Jing'an.

Meanwhile, the financial hub in Shanghai has carried out investment service promotion campaigns in London, Milan, and the United Arab Emirates since 2023 to establish connections with high-quality foreign investment institutions.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342888.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2546524/Xinhua_Silk_Road.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-financial-co-op-for-global-common-devt-under-spotlight-at-forum-held-in-e-chinas-shanghai-jingan-302293648.html

