Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863186 | ISIN: US0079031078 | Ticker-Symbol: AMD
Tradegate
31.10.24
21:58 Uhr
132,24 Euro
+0,22
+0,17 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
132,74133,0231.10.
131,84132,3631.10.
PR Newswire
01.11.2024 04:48 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fujitsu Limited: Fujitsu and AMD to begin strategic partnership to develop more sustainable computing infrastructure intended to accelerate open-source AI initiatives

KAWASAKI, Japan and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to form a strategic partnership to create computing platforms for AI and high-performance computing (HPC). The partnership, encompassing all aspects from technology development to commercialization, will seek to facilitate the creation of open source and energy efficient platforms comprised of advanced processors with superior power performance and highly flexible AI/HPC software and aims to accelerate open-source AI and/or HPC initiatives.

Due to the rapid spread of AI, including generative AI, cloud service providers and end-users are seeking optimized architectures at various price points and power per performance configurations. From end-to-end, AMD supports an open ecosystem, and strongly believes in giving customers choice. Fujitsu has worked to develop FUJITSU-MONAKA (1), a next-generation Arm-based processor that aims to achieve both high performance and low power consumption. With FUJITSU-MONAKA, together with AMD Instinct accelerators, customers have an additional choice to achieve large-scale AI workload processing to whilst attempting to reduce the data center total cost of ownership.

This collaboration will focus on the three strategic areas of engineering, ecosystems, and business, bringing together Fujitsu's world-leading supercomputer-based advanced CPU technology with industry-leading AMD GPU technology. Under this collaboration, Fujitsu and AMD will target joint development of innovative computing platforms for AI and HPC by 2027.

In addition, based on AMD ROCm software, an open-source AI/HPC software stack for GPUs, and Fujitsu's Arm-based FUJITSU-MONAKA software, Fujitsu and AMD will enhance their collaboration with the open-source community. Both companies seek to advance the development of open-source AI software that is optimized for the AI computing platforms they will provide, and work to expand the ecosystem.

Fujitsu and AMD will also collaborate on marketing and co-creation with customers to offer these AI computing platforms globally. In addition, to expand AI use cases and promote the societal implementation of AI, based on the computing infrastructure of FUJITSU-MONAKA and AMD Instinct accelerators, both companies will collaborate to build an open and more sustainable AI/HPC platform ecosystem, including a joint customer center.

For full release click here

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fujitsu-and-amd-to-begin-strategic-partnership-to-develop-more-sustainable-computing-infrastructure-intended-to-accelerate-open-source-ai-initiatives-302293655.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.