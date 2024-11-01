

EQS Newswire / 01/11/2024 / 13:06 UTC+8

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) ("SHK & Co.") and its licensed funds management arm, Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners Limited ("SHK Capital Partners"), are pleased to announce their commitment to the ActusRayPartners Japan Alpha Fund, which went live on 26 September 2024.



This is in addition to SHK & Co.'s ongoing investments in ActusRayPartners' Asian and European strategies. Other existing clients of ActusRayPartners have also expressed early interest in the Japan strategy.



The equity long/short near market-neutral strategy seeks to generate alpha by identifying and capturing inefficiencies in the Japan equity market. ActusRayPartners employs its Discretionary Probabilistic Investing process, which combines a quantitative base with discretionary adjustments to address quantitative deficiencies.



This marks the third alpha strategy launched by ActusRayPartners, following the successful European strategy initiated in 2020 and Asian strategy launched in 2022. The European strategy received the HFM European Performance Award in 2023 and 2024 respectively, and the Asian strategy received the HFM APAC Performance Award in 2024.



ActusRayPartners is a Hong Kong-headquartered asset management company equally co-founded by Andrew Alexander, Raymond Chan, and Patrick Cheung in 2019. Several members of the team previously worked together in the Quantitative Hedge Funds division of Macquarie Group. As of today, ActusRayPartners comprises of 27 colleagues based in Hong Kong and Sydney, managing over US$700 million across Asia, Europe, and Japan.



Tony Edwards, Deputy CEO of SHK & Co., stated, "Congratulations to ActusRayPartners on the launch of their new fund. Since 2020, SHK & Co. has seeded and supported ActusRayPartners, and this further commitment reinforces our confidence in their capabilities and aligns with our investment objectives."



"The launch of the Japan Alpha strategy represents an exciting milestone for us. We would like to express our gratitude to SHK & Co. for their continued support over the years," said the co-founders of ActusRayPartners. "We are eager to employ our proprietary Discretionary Probabilistic Investing process in the pursuit of alpha for our investors in the Japan equity market."



Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the prime brokers for the ActusRayPartners Japan Alpha Fund. Morgan Stanley Fund Services and PricewaterhouseCoopers Cayman Islands are the administrator and auditor respectively. Clifford Chance and Walkers are the international and Cayman counsel respectively. - End -

About ActusRayPartners

ActusRayPartners is a Hong Kong-headquartered asset management company equally co-founded by Andrew Alexander, Raymond Chan, and Patrick Cheung in 2019. Several members of the team previously worked together in the Quantitative Hedge Funds division of Macquarie Group. As of today, ActusRayPartners comprises of 27 colleagues based in Hong Kong and Sydney, managing over US$700 million across Asia, Europe, and Japan.



ActusRayPartners employs a Discretionary Probabilistic Investing process which is a synthesis of: (1) a quantitative base, and (2) discretionary adjustments to address quantitative deficiencies. The quantitative base uses fundamental, sentiment, technical and alternative data, and employs advanced statistics, natural language processing and artificial intelligence techniques. The discretionary work focuses on addressing challenges with purely systematic processes and is not fundamental, macro or flow driven.





About Sun Hung Kai & Co and Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) ("SHK & Co" / the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is a leading Hong Kong-based financial institution recognised for its expertise in alternative investments and wealth management. Since 1969, the Company has built a diversified investment portfolio across public markets, credit and alternatives strategies including real estate and private equity, delivering long-term risk-adjusted returns. Leveraging on its deep-rooted Asian heritage, SHK & Co supports and nurtures specialist emerging asset managers in the region, empowering them to excel. SHK & Co also utilises its long-standing investment expertise and resources in providing tailored investment solutions to like-minded partners and ultra-high-net-worth investors through its Family Office Solutions. As at 30 June 2024, the Group held about HK$39.5 billion in total assets. For more information about SHK & Co, please visit www.shkco.com / follow the Company on LinkedIn .



Founded in 2020, Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners ("SHKCP") is the Hong Kong SFC regulated subsidiary of SHK & Co, with Type 1, 4 and 9 licenses. For more information, please visit: www.shkcapital.com / follow SHKCP on LinkedIn .





For media enquiries, please contact:

Hill and Knowlton

Joanne Lam +852 9839 6552

Lynn Zhang +852 9794 5751

Email: SHKCo@hkstrategies.com 01/11/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

