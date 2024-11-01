Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
01.11.2024 07:02 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trivolve Tech and Quixy Joins Hands to Revolutionize Forensic Systems in India on Cardano

HYDERABAD, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Trivolve Tech, a blockchain and AI product studio and Quixy, a leader in no-code/low-code enterprise solutions, have officially partnered to co-develop cutting-edge forensic management systems for state governments across India. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the handling and integrity of forensic evidence by integrating Cardano blockchain technology and Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP) into evidence management systems.

The project will initially focus on the Uttar Pradesh state government, which handles over one million forensic cases annually. The key objective is to enhance the forensic chain of custody-a process crucial for ensuring the authenticity and integrity of forensic evidence presented in court.

Addressing the Challenges in Forensic Evidence Management

Forensic departments in India face significant challenges in maintaining the chain of custody for evidence. Current centralized systems are vulnerable to tampering and unauthorized access, posing risks to the credibility of evidence in legal cases. The joint venture between Quixy and Trivolve Tech addresses these challenges by developing a decentralized solution leveraging Cardano's smart contracts and Zero Knowledge Proofs. This approach ensures that every step in the chain of custody is immutably recorded on the blockchain, providing an unprecedented level of transparency and security.

Integrating Cardano Blockchain for Enhanced Security and Scalability

Cardano, one of the most decentralized and sustainable blockchain platforms, will be integral to the forensic management system through its cryptographic hashing. Cardano operates on a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which makes it 99.99% more energy-efficient than Bitcoin and Ethereum. This sustainability, coupled with security, positions Cardano as an eco-friendly option for large-scale projects like this one.

Rahul Konudula, CEO of Trivolve Tech, commented, "By integrating Cardano blockchain with forensic management, we are providing a game-changing solution that improves transparency, accountability, and security for law enforcement agencies. This collaboration could set the standard for forensic evidence management across India's 28 states and 8 union territories."

About Quixy

Quixy is a no-code/low-code platform that helps organizations automate business processes and build enterprise applications faster with fewer resources. With over 26,000 no-code apps and 200,000 users, Quixy is one of India's leading software companies.

About Trivolve Tech

Trivolve Tech is a product development studio solving real-world problems through Blockchain and AI. They integrate blockchain into enterprises and government operations, driving innovation and sustainable growth while enhancing liquidity by tokenizing Real World Assets.

For more information, please visit:
Quixy - https://quixy.com/
Trivolve Tech - https://trivolvetech.com/

Media Contact:
ZEX PR WIRE
info@zexprwire.com

SOURCE: Trivolve Tech



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
