Supreme Critical Metals Inc. Announces New Director and Appointment of Interim President

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (formerly Victory Resources Battery Metals Corp.) (CSE:CRIT)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFD) ("Supreme" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Farnworth to the Board of Directors and George Tsafalas, currently a Director, as interim President.

Chris Farnworth brings a wealth of expertise in business development and corporate finance to the board, with a particular emphasis on the global mining industry. He previously held the position of Vice President of Business Development at a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange company, where he was instrumental in securing initial financing, acquiring projects, and driving asset development. A significant highlight of his career was orchestrating a successful joint venture with a private equity firm that led to substantial operational consolidation. In his role as Vice President of Business Development at Noram Lithium, he concentrated on advancing the Clayton Valley lithium clay project. Currently, he serves as the CEO and Founder of Zero Carbon Technologies, a UK-based enterprise specializing in battery and e-waste recycling, with active operations in Spain. Mr. Farnworth's extensive industry knowledge and robust network empower his dedication to uncovering international opportunities in the rapidly evolving green energy sector.

"We would like to express our sincere appreciation to David Stadnyk as he exits the board and CEO position, for his leadership and support for the company. We are excited to advance Supreme Critical Metals and are actively pursuing new opportunities and acquisitions." stated Gerald Tritt, Director. "To facilitate this growth, the company will be assembling a new, experienced team to lead the initiative. We will provide additional updates to shareholders as developments unfold".

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

SUPREME CRITICAL METALS INC. (CSE:CRIT) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation actively exploring and investigating multiple opportunities in lithium, copper, silver, and precious metals. The Company adheres to strategic guidelines that prioritize regions conducive to mining, supported by favourable government regulations and existing infrastructure.

