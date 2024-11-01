With hailstorms in Australia and the United States severely damaging solar arrays - including "golf-ball sized" hail at the 350 MW Fighting Jays project in Texas in March 2024 - insurers are raising premiums and reducing or canceling hail coverage. Everoze Partner Simon Mason discusses the challenges the industry faces in minimising its hail risk exposure. From pv magazine print edition 10/24 Modules are the main point of failure for solar projects during hailstorms. With wafers growing in size from M6 (166 x 166 mm) to M10 (182 x 182 mm) and G12 (210 x 210 mm), panel dimensions have grown from ...

