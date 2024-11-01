Wider use of electric heat pumps to heat buildings creates a larger market for renewable energy, but also presents challenges, which can be met through building insulation and weatherization, cold climate heat pumps, thermal energy storage systems, and higher-voltage distribution grids, a report says. From pv magazine USA Heating more buildings with electric heat pumps can provide a larger market for renewable energy. Yet while adopting heat pumps, in a practice known as building electrification, "gets a lot of attention" in the utility industry, "little information is available about what grid ...

