01.11.2024
D-Link Corporation: D-Link Recognized as Cloud Wireless Networking Provider of the Year at Cloud Connect Conference and Awards 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link, a global leader in networking solutions, proudly announces that it has been recognised as Cloud Wireless Networking Provider of the Year at the Cloud Connect Conference and Awards 2024. This award stands as a testament to the company's steadfast commitment to empowering businesses to evolve for the modern digital world.

As organizations increasingly adopt cloud-first strategies, D-Link provides innovative, flexible, and scalable solutions. The shift to the cloud, driven by the pandemic, has enabled companies to leverage powerful functionalities for greater efficiency and agility along with revolutionary 5G/LTE technology. D-Link's D-ECS Cloud platform exemplifies this innovation, offering seamless integration and high-performance networking solutions for mobile edge devices to streamline operations, increase productivity, and improve profitability.

D-Link emphasizes ease of use, seamless integration, and high-performance networking solutions, making it ahead of the competition. This award reflects D-Link's dedication to exceptional customer care and ongoing innovation, which has earned the trust of organizations throughout their digital transformation journeys.

For more information, please visit www.dlink.com or contact local D-Link representative.

About D-Link

D-Link, a renowned global brand and leader in the networking industry, was established in 1987 in Taiwan. With operations in 90 locations across 43 countries, D-Link provides networking solutions for individuals, homes, businesses, and industries, including a comprehensive range of industry-leading network solutions and AI-driven cloud management services. Find out more about D-Link atwww.dlink.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/d-link-recognized-as-cloud-wireless-networking-provider-of-the-year-at-cloud-connect-conference-and-awards-2024-302292417.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
