Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
WKN: A2ABB5 | ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13 | Ticker-Symbol: FKV1
Frankfurt
01.11.24
08:10 Uhr
0,056 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
01.11.2024 08:06 Uhr
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01

2011 Jan 28 CGNR Logo

ConroyGoldandNaturalResourcesplc

("Conroy Gold" or the "Company")

1 November 2024

Total Voting Rights

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that the issued share capital of the Company at the date of this announcement comprises 55,104,175 ordinary shares of €0.001, with one voting right per share ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company is 55,104,175.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

Maureen Jones, Managing Director

+353-1-479-6180

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss

+44-20-3328-5656

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

+44-20-7469-0930

Lothbury Financial Services

Michael Padley

+44-20-3290-0707

Hall Communications

Don Hall

+353-1-660-9377

Visitthe websiteat:www.conroygold.com



© 2024 PR Newswire
