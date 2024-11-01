Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01

ConroyGoldandNaturalResourcesplc

("Conroy Gold" or the "Company")

1 November 2024

Total Voting Rights

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that the issued share capital of the Company at the date of this announcement comprises 55,104,175 ordinary shares of €0.001, with one voting right per share ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company is 55,104,175.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

