Helium Ventures Plc - Delay to the publication of audited accounts for the year ended 30 April 2024 & Temporary suspension

Helium Ventures plc (AQSE:HEV), a special purpose acquisition vehicle announces a delay to the completion and publication of its audited accounts for the year to 30 April 2024. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 5.1 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook, a temporary suspension of trading in the Company's shares will take effect from 07:30 a.m. today (1 November 2024).

The Company anticipates that it will be in a position to publish its final results in due course, following which trading in its shares will be restored. A further announcement will be made in due course.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Note:

