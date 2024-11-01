Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
1 November 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 31 October 2024 it purchased a total of 216,774 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           166,774     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.185     GBP1.820 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.120     GBP1.788 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.155426    GBP1.806409

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,832,230 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
168       2.180         XDUB      08:41:44      00072150513TRLO0 
4287       2.180         XDUB      08:41:44      00072150512TRLO0 
1300       2.180         XDUB      08:41:44      00072150511TRLO0 
6507       2.180         XDUB      08:42:43      00072150600TRLO0 
5000       2.185         XDUB      09:03:02      00072151418TRLO0 
5480       2.180         XDUB      09:08:20      00072151670TRLO0 
5979       2.180         XDUB      09:09:11      00072151703TRLO0 
71        2.180         XDUB      09:09:12      00072151704TRLO0 
35        2.180         XDUB      09:09:12      00072151705TRLO0 
2961       2.180         XDUB      09:10:02      00072151743TRLO0 
1933       2.180         XDUB      09:11:14      00072151766TRLO0 
418       2.180         XDUB      09:11:14      00072151767TRLO0 
3000       2.175         XDUB      09:12:16      00072151824TRLO0 
5815       2.175         XDUB      09:16:31      00072152026TRLO0 
5803       2.165         XDUB      10:02:40      00072154346TRLO0 
6036       2.160         XDUB      10:47:30      00072155804TRLO0 
1636       2.165         XDUB      11:23:44      00072157695TRLO0 
1345       2.165         XDUB      11:23:44      00072157694TRLO0 
2321       2.165         XDUB      11:23:44      00072157693TRLO0 
333       2.160         XDUB      11:33:16      00072158031TRLO0 
1000       2.160         XDUB      11:33:16      00072158030TRLO0 
5000       2.160         XDUB      11:33:16      00072158029TRLO0 
6406       2.165         XDUB      12:32:16      00072160176TRLO0 
3000       2.165         XDUB      13:33:15      00072162382TRLO0 
717       2.165         XDUB      13:33:15      00072162381TRLO0 
899       2.165         XDUB      13:46:41      00072163483TRLO0 
5427       2.165         XDUB      13:46:41      00072163482TRLO0 
1000       2.165         XDUB      13:46:41      00072163481TRLO0 
5496       2.160         XDUB      13:47:39      00072163575TRLO0 
6332       2.155         XDUB      14:01:54      00072164983TRLO0 
6164       2.150         XDUB      14:08:27      00072165545TRLO0 
107       2.145         XDUB      14:34:35      00072167334TRLO0 
3995       2.145         XDUB      14:34:35      00072167333TRLO0 
1993       2.145         XDUB      14:34:35      00072167332TRLO0 
717       2.145         XDUB      14:34:36      00072167335TRLO0 
1541       2.145         XDUB      14:34:37      00072167336TRLO0 
3988       2.145         XDUB      14:34:38      00072167338TRLO0 
5989       2.140         XDUB      14:47:16      00072168434TRLO0 
5874       2.140         XDUB      14:58:19      00072169220TRLO0 
5794       2.135         XDUB      15:00:45      00072169366TRLO0 
1000       2.140         XDUB      15:00:45      00072169368TRLO0 
4100       2.140         XDUB      15:00:45      00072169367TRLO0 
2204       2.130         XDUB      15:25:23      00072171785TRLO0 
1000       2.130         XDUB      15:25:23      00072171784TRLO0 
2727       2.125         XDUB      15:27:12      00072171871TRLO0 
3000       2.125         XDUB      15:27:12      00072171870TRLO0 
435       2.125         XDUB      15:27:12      00072171869TRLO0 
1987       2.120         XDUB      15:54:29      00072173800TRLO0 
1000       2.120         XDUB      15:54:29      00072173799TRLO0 
1952       2.120         XDUB      16:00:02      00072174232TRLO0 
864       2.120         XDUB      16:00:04      00072174234TRLO0 
1000       2.130         XDUB      16:13:00      00072175192TRLO0 
1632       2.130         XDUB      16:20:43      00072175799TRLO0 
691       2.130         XDUB      16:20:44      00072175800TRLO0 
2409       2.130         XDUB      16:20:45      00072175801TRLO0 
257       2.130         XDUB      16:20:45      00072175803TRLO0 
1743       2.130         XDUB      16:20:45      00072175802TRLO0 
2808       2.130         XDUB      16:21:22      00072175862TRLO0 
2567       2.130         XDUB      16:21:22      00072175861TRLO0 
834       2.130         XDUB      16:21:22      00072175863TRLO0 
697       2.130         XDUB      16:24:04      00072176082TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1000       182.00        XLON      09:11:15      00072151768TRLO0 
1732       182.00        XLON      09:11:16      00072151769TRLO0 
1100       181.80        XLON      09:11:20      00072151770TRLO0 
719       181.60        XLON      09:51:42      00072153962TRLO0 
719       181.60        XLON      09:51:42      00072153963TRLO0 
315       181.60        XLON      09:51:42      00072153964TRLO0 
700       181.60        XLON      09:51:44      00072153977TRLO0 
2        181.60        XLON      09:51:44      00072153985TRLO0 
90        181.60        XLON      09:51:45      00072153986TRLO0 
1200       181.60        XLON      12:47:54      00072160731TRLO0 
856       181.60        XLON      12:47:54      00072160732TRLO0 
856       181.60        XLON      12:47:54      00072160733TRLO0 
1100       181.40        XLON      13:00:34      00072161071TRLO0 
631       181.40        XLON      13:00:34      00072161072TRLO0 
631       181.40        XLON      13:00:34      00072161073TRLO0 
211       181.40        XLON      13:00:42      00072161088TRLO0 
338       181.40        XLON      13:03:45      00072161256TRLO0 
226       181.20        XLON      12:32:28      00072160179TRLO0 
1300       181.20        XLON      12:32:33      00072160180TRLO0 
904       181.20        XLON      12:32:33      00072160181TRLO0 
2867       181.20        XLON      13:46:41      00072163479TRLO0 
71        181.20        XLON      13:46:41      00072163480TRLO0 
747       181.00        XLON      11:33:21      00072158036TRLO0 
638       181.00        XLON      11:33:21      00072158037TRLO0 
583       181.00        XLON      11:33:21      00072158038TRLO0 
1856       181.00        XLON      14:01:54      00072164980TRLO0 
270       181.00        XLON      14:01:54      00072164981TRLO0 
270       181.00        XLON      14:01:54      00072164982TRLO0 
2744       180.80        XLON      13:46:46      00072163494TRLO0 
555       180.80        XLON      14:04:21      00072165155TRLO0 
674       180.80        XLON      14:04:21      00072165156TRLO0 
555       180.80        XLON      14:04:21      00072165157TRLO0 
932       180.80        XLON      14:04:21      00072165158TRLO0 
4        180.40        XLON      10:51:32      00072156027TRLO0 
2859       180.40        XLON      10:51:32      00072156028TRLO0 
2200       180.40        XLON      14:06:38      00072165389TRLO0 
1038       180.40        XLON      14:06:38      00072165390TRLO0 
1088       180.40        XLON      14:58:19      00072169218TRLO0 
1800       180.40        XLON      14:58:19      00072169219TRLO0 
2753       180.20        XLON      14:06:38      00072165388TRLO0 
357       179.80        XLON      15:25:42      00072171805TRLO0 
1051       179.80        XLON      15:25:42      00072171806TRLO0 
625       179.80        XLON      15:25:42      00072171807TRLO0 
2244       179.80        XLON      15:25:42      00072171808TRLO0 
625       179.60        XLON      16:20:43      00072175797TRLO0 
922       179.60        XLON      16:20:43      00072175798TRLO0 
970       178.80        XLON      15:46:52      00072173094TRLO0 
980       178.80        XLON      16:03:36      00072174409TRLO0 
991       178.80        XLON      16:03:36      00072174410TRLO0 
1100       178.80        XLON      16:03:36      00072174411TRLO0 
1001       178.80        XLON      16:03:36      00072174412TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  356432 
EQS News ID:  2020433 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2020433&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
