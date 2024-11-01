Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
OTAQ PLC
WKN: A2P1SJ | ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OTAQ PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OTAQ PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
01.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
OTAQ Plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights 

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) 
Total Voting Rights 
01-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
01 November 2024 
OTAQ plc 
("OTAQ" or the "Company") 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
In compliance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that, as at the date of 
this announcement, it has 128,575,044 ordinary shares of 1 penny each with voting rights in issue ("Ordinary Shares"). 
The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the 
Company with voting rights will be 128,575,044. 
 
The aforementioned figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which 
they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share 
capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
Enquiries: 
 
OTAQ PLC                      +44 (0) 1524 748028 
Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Justine Dowds, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Dowgate Capital Limited - AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker +44 (0)20 3903 7715 
David Poutney / James Serjeant 
 
Russell Cook / Daniel Ingram 
 
                          +44 (0)20 7933 8780 
Walbrook PR Limited - PR 
                          07971221972 or 07748325236 
Tom Cooper / Nick Rome               OTAQ@walbrookpr.com

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

OTAQ's aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

OTAQ's offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BK6JQ137 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     OTAQ 
LEI Code:   213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
Sequence No.: 356418 
EQS News ID:  2020217 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2020217&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
