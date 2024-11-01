France installed around 3. 32 GW of new PV systems in the first nine months of 2024. From pv magazine France France deployed around 1,351 MW of new solar capacity in the third quarter of 2024, according to new figures from French grid operator Enedis. The country installed 3,328 MW of new solar capacity in the first nine months of 2023, up from 3,135 MW during the same period last year. Growth was particularly strong in the commercial rooftop segment, with small businesses boosting installations from 318 MW at the end of the first quarter to 547 MW by the third quarter - a 72% increase. Enedis ...

