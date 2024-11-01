Anzeige
01.11.2024 10:06 Uhr
Scotland's rugby stars lead $1.3 million investment into leading whisky app Bevvy

PORT CHARLOTTE, Scotland, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bevvy.com has announced the successful completion of a further $1.3 million funding round. The latest raise, led by Scotland's most celebrated rugby icons, including Pierre Schumann, Duhan van Der Merwe, Hamish Watson, Ben Healy, and Magnus Bradbury - values the business at more than $17 million.

Scotland Rugby Internationals Duhan van der Merwe (L) and Pierre Schoeman (R) led the funding round

Founded in 2021 by Laurie Black and Lucas Heron; the pioneering whisky app innovator has transformed the way whisky lovers connect, discover, and appreciate the world of whisky, attracting users from more than 70 countries. The latest 'stretch' round also received further 6-figure backing from a notable U.S.-based investor, known for his influence in the sports and whisky investment space. Bevvy's cap table now boasts some of the biggest names in global whisky, from sporting stars through to F1 bosses and C-suite whisky executives.

The new investment will support Bevvy's ambitious roadmap, focusing on enhanced user experience and feature expansion to engage its growing user base of whisky enthusiasts. With the new capital, Bevvy aims to deepen its position as the leading global platform in the whisky community, providing users with enriched resources, exclusive content, and personalised tools to elevate their whisky journey. During the course of 2024, Bevvy's YouTube channel has emerged as the biggest in the global whisky space, with over 1 million subscribers. The company expects to open a Series A round in the latter part of 2025.

"We are thrilled to welcome this group of investors, whose enthusiasm for whisky and commitment to our vision to own this space globally, will help us build Bevvy into a truly unique, worldwide platform," said Laurie Black, co-founder and Head of Whisky at Bevvy. "This funding marks a pivotal moment for Bevvy as we scale our efforts to meet the needs of the ever-growing whisky community."

With a mission to blend digital innovation with whisky heritage, Bevvy's latest app updates featured exclusive tasting guides, interactive experiences, and community features that allow users to explore, rate, and discuss their favourite whiskies. A social element is gaining significant traction too, facilitating greater in-app connections between whisky consumers. As Bevvy continues to expand, it remains committed to being the go-to resource for whisky discovery and culture, appealing to everyone from seasoned aficionados to curious newcomers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545282/Bevvy.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scotlands-rugby-stars-lead-1-3-million-investment-into-leading-whisky-app-bevvy-302293206.html

