Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The A share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will take effect as per 4 November 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Noble Corporation ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before changes: 160,341,619 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Increase: 28,809 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Cancellation of shares: 64 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after changes: 160,370,364 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Price: USD 19.27 - 693 shares USD 23.13 - 2,292 shares USD 29.22 - 110 shares USD 0 - 25,714 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.00001 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NOBLE ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267224 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66