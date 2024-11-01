Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DV8N | ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 | Ticker-Symbol: 85V1
München
01.11.24
08:02 Uhr
29,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,75030,35010:18
GlobeNewswire
01.11.2024 10:11 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The A share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will
take effect as per 4 November 2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:               GB00BMXNWH07      
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:               Noble Corporation    
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before changes: 160,341,619 shares   
----------------------------------------------------------
Increase:             28,809 shares      
----------------------------------------------------------
Cancellation of shares:      64 shares        
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after changes:  160,370,364 shares   
----------------------------------------------------------
Price:              USD 19.27 - 693 shares 
                 USD 23.13 - 2,292 shares
                 USD 29.22 - 110 shares 
                 USD 0 - 25,714 shares  
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:            USD 0.00001       
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:            NOBLE          
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:           267224         
----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.