effective November 1, 2024 Reading UK - 1 November 2024. Sondrel, a leading technology company providing ultra-complex custom chips for leading global technology brands, today announced that Oliver Jones will succeed John Chubb as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2024. This planned leadership transition comes as Sondrel prepares to enter its next phase of growth and advancement. John Chubb, who assumed the role of CEO in July 2024, took the helm to accelerate and complete a major, company-wide transformation programme initiated and announced earlier this year. John has successfully led Sondrel through the crucial stages of comprehensive restructuring, including the formation of a new leadership team, delisting the company from AIM and the successful renegotiation of major supplier contracts, positioning the company for future success. Oliver Jones brings to Sondrel an extensive background in sales, marketing and commercial operations, with experience gained across FTSE-listed engineering companies, private equity-owned businesses, and technology startups. His proven track record in driving growth through nurturing partnerships, enhancing customer experience, and implementing robust commercial management strategies aligns perfectly with Sondrel's vision for the future. "It has been a privilege to lead Sondrel through this critical period of transformation," said John Chubb. "I'm proud of what our team has accomplished in completing the restructuring programme we began this year. I'm confident that Ollie's leadership will drive Sondrel to new heights. The company is well-positioned for its next chapter of growth." Oliver Jones expressed enthusiasm about his new role: "I am honoured to take on the role of CEO for Sondrel at this exciting time. John and the team have built a powerful foundation and I look forward to working with our talented employees, partners, and customers to capitalise on the opportunities ahead. Together, we will focus on driving growth, enhancing our technology offerings, and delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders." The Board of Directors expressed gratitude for John Chubb's leadership and welcomed Oliver Jones to his new role. "We are thankful for John's strong leadership during this transitional period," said Chairman David Mitchard. "His efforts have been instrumental in positioning Sondrel for future success. We are excited for Ollie to step up to the role - his expertise and vision will be invaluable as we embark on our next phase of growth." John Chubb will continue to provide support to the leadership team, ensuring a smooth transition and ongoing stability for the company. About Sondrel Sondrel is a UK-based fabless semiconductor company specialising in high end, ultra-complex, custom digital Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and System on Chips (SOCs). It provides a full turnkey service in the design, prototyping, testing, packaging and production of ASICs and SoCs. The Company is one of only a few companies capable of designing and supplying the higher-spec chips built on the most advanced semiconductor technologies, selling into a range of hyper growth end markets such as high-performance computing, automotive, artificial intelligence, VR/AR, video analytics, image processing, mobile networking and data centres. Sondrel designs have enabled products by leading technology brands including Apple (iPhone), Sony (PlayStation), Meta's (Oculus), Samsung, Google and Sony smartphones, JVC (prosumer camcorders), Tesla and Mercedes-Benz cars. Sondrel is well-established, with a 20-year track record of successful delivery, supported by long standing ecosystem partnerships including Arm, TSMC and Samsung. Headquartered in the UK, Sondrel has a global presence with offices in UK, USA, India and Morocco. For more information, visit www.sondrel.com Press contact: Nigel Robson, Vortex PR. nigel@vortexpr.com +44 1481 233080



