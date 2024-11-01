Sponsorship Marketing Association: 2024 Sponsorship Excellence Award Winners Announced

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / The Sponsorship Marketing Association (SMA) created the Sponsorship Excellence Awards to recognize the outstanding achievements of industry leaders who are revolutionizing the world of sponsorship.

Agency of the Year Award Winner

Andrew Isaacson from The Famous Group accepts the Agency of the Year Award from Paula Beadle, SMA's CEO.

"It is such an honor to celebrate those who inspire us while recognizing the newcomers who will continue to shape the future of our industry," said SMA's CEO Paula Beadle.

The following awardees were recognized during SMA's Sponsorship Mastery Summit in Chicago Oct. 2-4.

Angel City Football Club (ACFC)received the Social Impact Award,recognizing those who drive awareness and impact social change through powerful collaborations. ACFC shares a commitment to making an impact with like-minded organizations, like BMO, through the power of sports.

The Famous Group (TFG) received the Agency of the Year Award. Highlighting the agency that achieves remarkable success through effective and collaborative partnerships with sponsors and properties. With a mix of strategy, creative and technology, TFG creates unforgettable live event moments.

The Sponsor of the Year Award was presented to Liquid Death,recognizing a sponsor's strategic approach to sponsorship propelled the industry forward and improved audience experience. Liquid Death's partnership with NASCAR demonstrates a best-in-class sponsorship, breaking through the clutter to produce cutting-edge content.

Spokenote received the Innovation Award.Recognizing those who set the bar higher through emerging technology. Leveraging new media, Spokenote's innovation was demonstrated when the Pacers became the first team in U.S. professional sports history to include a scannable code on their uniform.

American Family Insurance received the Best in Show Award,recognizing an activation that delivered remarkable audience engagement and success. At Summerfest, the AmFam house activation delivered a unique and impactful fan experience.

The Rising Star Award was given to Alex Kopilow. This award recognizes an emerging sponsorship marketer who exhibits exceptional growth and contribution to the profession. Kopilow, founder of Sponcon Sports, is becoming a leader in the world of sponsorship activation on digital and social platforms with a focus on sports and entertainment.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Kareeda Chones Aguam,which celebrates a leader who has dedicated their career to the advancement of sponsorship. Chones Aguam, SVP Partner Strategy and Management at the Milwaukee Bucks, has achieved an astonishing level of success spanning 26+ years of her career.

Atlanta Dream was the recipient of the Property of the Year Award.Recognizing the property whose creativity aligns sponsors with audiences in unforgettable and impactful ways. The Dream goes beyond to create a true partnership that results in the growth of audience, revenue, engagement or participation.

About SMA

SMA believes in the power of sponsorship marketing. SMA's mission is to strengthen, unify and advocate for the continued growth of sponsorship marketing and raise the level of excellence across the industry. SMA provides resources, insights and inspiration to help sponsorship marketers thrive. Visit www.sponsorshipassociation.com.

