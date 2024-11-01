Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRBN | ISIN: NL00150003E1 | Ticker-Symbol: F3DC
Tradegate
01.11.24
11:28 Uhr
17,430 Euro
-3,650
-17,32 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FUGRO NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUGRO NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,38017,39011:30
17,34017,42011:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2024 07:26 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fugro N.V.: Q3 2024 Trading update - Fugro delivers increased margin, robust cash flow and backlog growth

- Strong revenue growth in Europe-Africa and Asia Pacific, offset by short-term market driven challenges in the Americas and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, resulting in lower than anticipated top-line.
- Further increase in EBIT margin to 16.7% driven by improvement in Europe-Africa and Asia Pacific.
- Operating cash flow of EUR 124.2 million; free cash flow up by 53.3% due to higher EBITDA and lower working capital.
- Robust 12-month backlog with 16.8% increase.
- Outlook full-year 2024: mid-single digit revenue growth, EBIT margin around 13%.

Mark Heine, CEO: "In the typically busy summer season we delivered another strong set of results, by successfully executing numerous projects for clients across the energy, infrastructure and water markets. In Europe-Africa and Asia Pacific we are capitalising on the strong market backdrop, in particular in marine and nearshore, enabled by the expansion of our geotechnical vessel fleet; this resulted in significant top-line growth and improved margins.

We have achieved these results despite short-term market-driven challenges linked to subdued activity levels in the Americas, especially in offshore wind and LNG, and ongoing conflicts and slippage of key oil and gas projects in the Middle East. In both regions, effective cost management helped mitigate the effects of lower revenues. Overall, our well-diversified portfolio of markets and regions highlights the resilience of our overall performance. Additionally, continued focus on cash collection has led to a decrease in working capital and strong cash generation.

We continue to execute on our plans and realise further margin progression through our ongoing commitment to operational and commercial excellence. We see steady activity levels in the fourth quarter, resulting in a mid-single digit growth for the full year. I am confident about the overall market fundamentals and prospects for our Geo-data solutions. A great example is our recently announced partnership with Autodesk on game-changing software integration for smarter, safer construction of infrastructure. Our talented team, market agnostic asset base, cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions are key factors allowing us to effectively address our clients' needs and deliver on our strategic goals and mid-term targets."

PDF Q3 2024 Trading update: https://fugro.canto.global/direct/document/b28ldvhdod6or9npch0m3nl56b/oB_Onm4aiVw-59U_ujU965OaGsc/original?content-type=application%2Fpdf&name=Fugro+Q3+2024+trading+update.pdf
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.