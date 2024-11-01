NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Aker Solutions (299/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Aker Solutions ASA (Aker Solutions) published on October 30, 2024, and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Aker Solutions has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for November 22, 2024, approves an extraordinary dividend of NOK 21.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is November 25, 2024. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Aker Solutions (AKSO). For more information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1256600