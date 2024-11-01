Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
WKN: A12A18 | ISIN: NO0010716582
GlobeNewswire
01.11.2024 10:35 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Aker Solutions (299/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Aker Solutions ASA
(Aker Solutions) published on October 30, 2024, and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Aker Solutions has proposed that the Extraordinary
General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for November 22, 2024, approves an
extraordinary dividend of NOK 21.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is
November 25, 2024. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in Aker Solutions (AKSO). 

For more information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1256600
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.