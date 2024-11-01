Transport for London is seeking a private sector delivery partner to collaborate in developing solar infrastructure to power London Underground's network. The deadline for applications is Dec. 20. Transport for London is searching for a private sector delivery partner to support development of new solar infrastructure to power London Underground's network. According to available tender details, Transport for London's Solar Private Wire project will focus on private wire connections for new-build solar projects. The chosen applicant will work with London Underground Limited to deliver solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...