Allvue's Product Suite Delivers Streamlined, Scalable, and Fully Integrated Technology to Fund Administrators

Allvue Systems, LLC, a leading provider of technology solutions for alternative asset managers and fund administrators, is excited to announce the launch of Fund Administration Essentials, an integrated suite of technology solutions purpose-built for emerging fund administrators to enhance operational efficiency and optimize the investor experience.

The Fund Administration Essentials solution is tailored to meet the unique needs of emerging fund administrators to provide superior support for GPs and their investors. Designed to scale with fund administrators as they grow, the solution increases efficiencies across back-office processes with fully integrated and automated back-office accounting workflows. Additionally, Fund Administration Essentials gives fund administrators the tools to streamline client onboarding and deliver an elevated investor journey with consistent investor communication and fund reporting with a proven technology solution.

Praxis, a global corporate and fund administrator, reflects on how Allvue's platform helps it to meet day-to-day business needs and challenges. "We're excited to work with Allvue Systems," said Ava Fairclough, Group Head of Corporate Services at Praxis. "The Fund Administration Essentials suite will enhance our ability to provide accurate, timely, and transparent reporting while reducing operational burden. This tool positions us to meet the evolving demands of the market and with delivering high-quality services to the funds we support."

The outsourcing of fund administration in private equity has experienced a dramatic upward trend in recent years. In fact, according to the SEC, over three-quarters of private capital firms in the US now use at least one third-party administrator, a significant increase from previous years. Those numbers are similar in the European markets, with more than 60% of funds using a third party to outsource their fund administration according to European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA). Fund administration services are also becoming more attractive as investors seek enhanced transparency and streamlined processes, as well as client support. This shift underscores the escalating need for specialized, comprehensive technological solutions.

"Our solution is focused on helping fund administrators attract new business while providing exceptional service to existing clients," said James DiCostanzo, Global Head of Fund Administration. "By automating time-consuming back-office processes, our solution simplifies the complexities fund administrators face, allowing them to maintain their competitive edge and focus on business growth."

Emerging fund administrators face numerous challenges including attracting new business while maintaining, supporting, and providing exceptional service to clients in an already competitive market. However, this trend presents significant opportunities for emerging fund administrators to differentiate themselves by leveraging advanced technology built on an open framework to provide superior service, reduce operational burdens, and scale their business effectively. Allvue's Fund Administration Essentials solution helps empower administrators, transforming these challenges into opportunities.

"We developed Fund Administration Essentials to address the growing demands on fund administrators and their need for efficient, scalable technology," said Ivan Latanision, Chief Product Officer at Allvue Systems. "This solution is designed to automate manual processes, reduce operational risk, and give administrators the tools they need to deliver greater value to their clients. Our goal is to empower fund administrators with technology that grows alongside their business."

The Fund Administration Essentials solution is available immediately, and Allvue Systems will continue to expand its capabilities to serve the evolving needs of the industry. For more information about Fund Administration Essentials, please visit Allvue's website.

About Allvue Systems, LLC

Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue's software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving firms of all sizes worldwide, including private equity managers, private debt managers, public credit managers, fund administrators, and banks.

Allvue was established in 2020 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, two leading providers of investment technology solutions. Allvue is headquartered in Miami with locations throughout North America and Europe. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on multiple asset classes, Allvue's software solutions allow its clients to operate and grow their businesses more effectively by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows, and delivering enhanced analytics.

