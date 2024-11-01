NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kaldalón hf. - Sustainable bonds (KALD 041139 GB) admitted to trading on November 4, 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Kaldalón hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 4906171320 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 254900A1SVOQEMA2WP49 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) KALD 041139 GB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000036879 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code DBFUFR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer KALDALON/3.75 BD 20391104 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount Open -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 4.000.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other See Prospectus -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date 4.11.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date 4.5.2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 30 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date 4.11.2039 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 3,75% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable Other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Continuous Compounding -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date 4.11.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date 4.05.2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments 30 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how See Prospectus -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 Clean price quote -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 39 Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Name of index CPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Base index value 632,48 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44 Index base date 4.11.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 45 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information See Prospectus -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading October 30, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to October 31, 2024 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Date of admission to trading November 4, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Order book ID KALD_041139_GB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Instrument subtype Corporate bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BOND S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------