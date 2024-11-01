Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
WKN: A2DYY7 | ISIN: SE0009997018 | Ticker-Symbol: 4H3A
Frankfurt
01.11.24
08:04 Uhr
34,080 Euro
+0,280
+0,83 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2024 10:47 Uhr
107 Leser
HMS Networks AB: HMS Networks has completed the acquisition of PEAK-System Technik

HMS Networks AB (publ) ("HMS") has today completed the previously announced acquisition of 100 percent of the shares in PEAK-System Technik GmbH ("PEAK-System"), a well-established German provider of industrial communication solutions.

On October 1, 2024, HMS announced that an agreement had been signed with DOGAWIST-Investment GmbH regarding the acquisition of PEAK-System for a cash consideration of EUR 69 million, on a cash and debt free basis (Enterprise Value). The acquisition has now been completed, strengthening HMS' position within Industrial Information and Communication Technology (ICT). PEAK-System will be part of the New Industries division from January 1, 2025, together with the other HMS brands Ixxat®, Intesis® and Owasys®.

The consolidation of PEAK-System into HMS, as of November 1, 2024, is expected to be accretive to HMS' earnings per share (excluding any non-cash amortization impacts from the acquisition).

For more information, please contact:
Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 69 83

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in Industrial Information and Communication Technology (Industrial ICT) and employs over 1 200 people. Local sales and support are handled through over 20 sales offices all over the world, as well as through a wide network of distributors and partners. HMS reported sales of SEK 3,025 million in 2023 and is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.

Attachment

  • HMS Networks has completed the acquisition of PEAK-System Technik (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ea5f48ae-4f90-499f-ba80-1f9d0fcac0ba)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
