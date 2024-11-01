Emirates Water and Electricity Co. (EWEC) will review proposals from Engie, a consortium of EDF Renewables and Korean Western Power (Kowepo), and a consortium of Jinko Power and Jera for its fourth large-scale solar park in Abu Dhabi. EWEC plans to award a contract in the second quarter of 2025. EWEC said it has received three proposals to develop its planned 1. 5 GW Khazna PV project in the United Arab Emirates. The proposals come from France's Engie, a consortium of France's EDF Renewables and South Korea's Korean Western Power, and a consortium of China's Jinko Power and Japan's Jera. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...