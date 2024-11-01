Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362
Frankfurt
01.11.24
08:10 Uhr
4,560 Euro
-0,020
-0,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
01.11.2024 11:06 Uhr
73 Leser
BH Macro Limited - Total Voting Rights

BH Macro Limited - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Total Voting Rights

1 November 2024

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 31 October 2024 consists of the following:

· 346,649,858 GBP Ordinary Shares with 1.4710 voting right per share.

· 28,380,048 USD Ordinary Shares with 0.7606 voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company at 31 October 2024 is therefore 531,507,806.

There are 28,098,739 GBP Treasury Shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


