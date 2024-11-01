IHS Holding Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that its financial results for the three month period ended September 30, 2024 (the "3Q24 Earnings Results") are scheduled to be released to the news services and our website at or around 6am ET (11am UK time) on Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Additionally, a conference call and webcast to discuss the 3Q24 Earnings Results will take place on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 8.30am ET (13.30pm UK time)

The conference call dial-in numbers are +1 646 307 1963 (U.S./Canada) or +44 20 3481 4247 (UK/International). The call ID is 5159017

To register for the webcast please click here.

