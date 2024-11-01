EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED



Eurocastle Announces Resignation of Mr. Peter Smith from Board of Directors

Guernsey, 1 November 2024 - Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) today announces that after 13 years of valuable service, Mr. Peter Smith retired as a non-independent director of the Company, effective 30 October 2024. We are deeply grateful for Mr. Smith's dedication and contributions over the years. The Board is currently in the process of considering a replacement for Mr. Smith.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

