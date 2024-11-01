ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interface, Inc. (Nasdaq: TILE), a worldwide commercial flooring company and global leader in sustainability, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 29, 2024.

Third quarter highlights:

Net sales were $344.3 million, up 10.7% year-over-year.

Gross profit margin increased to 37.1%, up 162 basis points year-over-year.

GAAP earnings per share of $0.48; Adjusted earnings per share of $0.48.

Currency-neutral orders up 10% year-over-year.

" We delivered another quarter of strong performance, as our One Interface strategy continues to yield tangible results, including double-digit sales growth and significant profitability expansion. Education billings were up 18% year-over-year in the third quarter. In the Corporate Office segment, our global billings were up 2% year-over-year, outpacing overall industry trends and demonstrating that we are gaining market share. As expected, Retail billings increased in the third quarter compared to soft activity in the prior year," commented Laurel Hurd, CEO of Interface.

" Effective commercial execution drove double-digit growth in currency-neutral orders in the third quarter. Currency-neutral orders in the Americas were up 17% with growth across all product categories, highlighting the effectiveness of our combined nora and Interface selling teams in the U.S. Currency-neutral orders in EAAA were flat, with increased activity in Asia offset by softness in Australia. Our ability to adapt globally in a dynamic market has enabled us to consistently deliver strong results, gain market share, and grow our business," concluded Hurd.

" We generated $76.2 million of cash from operations in the third quarter and repaid $51.3 million of debt in the third quarter and $80.9 million year to date. We remain focused on strengthening the balance sheet through debt repayment and utilizing cash to reinvest in growth opportunities across the business," added Bruce Hausmann, CFO of Interface.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Sales: Third quarter net sales were $344.3 million, up 10.7% versus $311.0 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit margin was 37.1% in the third quarter, an increase of 162 basis points from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit margin was 37.5%, an increase of 158 basis points from the prior year period primarily due to lower costs driven by raw material cost deflation and lower fixed costs per unit due to higher volume.

Third quarter SG&A expenses were $85.5 million, or 24.8% of net sales, compared to $79.3 million, or 25.5% of net sales in the third quarter last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $85.5 million, or 24.8% of net sales, in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $79.2 million, or 25.5% of net sales, in the third quarter last year.

Operating Income: Third quarter operating income was $42.2 million, compared to operating income of $31.0 million in the prior year period. Third quarter 2024 adjusted operating income ("AOI") was $43.5 million versus AOI of $32.4 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Net Income and EPS: On a GAAP basis, the Company recorded net income of $28.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to third quarter 2023 GAAP net income of $9.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. Third quarter 2024 adjusted net income was $28.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, versus third quarter 2023 adjusted net income of $16.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA: In the third quarter of 2024, adjusted EBITDA was $53.7 million. This compares with adjusted EBITDA of $43.7 million in the third quarter of 2023.

First Nine Months of 2024 Summary

Sales: Net sales for the first nine months of 2024 were $980.6 million, up 4.7% versus $936.4 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit margin was 36.8% for the first nine months of 2024, an increase of 282 basis points from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit margin was 37.2%, an increase of 281 basis points versus the prior year period due primarily to raw material cost deflation and higher average sales prices.

SG&A expenses for the first nine months of 2024 were $255.9 million, or 26.1% of net sales, compared to $251.0 million, or 26.8% of net sales, in the same period last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $255.9 million, or 26.1% of net sales, for the first nine months of 2024 compared to $246.3 million, or 26.3% of net sales, in the same period last year.

Operating Income: Operating income for the first nine months of 2024 was $104.8 million, compared to operating income of $69.4 million in the prior year period. AOI was $108.6 million for the first nine months of 2024 versus AOI of $75.4 million in the same period last year.

Net Income and EPS: On a GAAP basis, the Company recorded net income of $65.2 million in the first nine months of 2024, or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to first nine months of 2023 net income of $25.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted share. Nine-month 2024 adjusted net income was $66.1 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, versus first nine months of 2023 adjusted net income of $34.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA: In the first nine months of 2024, adjusted EBITDA was $142.9 million. This compares with adjusted EBITDA of $109.8 million in the prior year period.

Cash and Debt: The Company had cash on hand of $115.6 million and total debt of $337.9 million at the end of the third quarter 2024, compared to $110.5 million of cash and $417.2 million of total debt at the end of fiscal year 2023.

Third Quarter Segment Results

AMS Results:

Q3 2024 net sales of $210.2 million, up 17.9% versus $178.2 million in the prior year period.

Q3 2024 orders up 17.1% compared to the prior year period on a currency-neutral basis.

Q3 2024 operating income was $31.9 million compared to $23.5 million in the prior year period.

Q3 2024 AOI was $32.2 million versus AOI of $23.3 million in the prior year period.

EAAA Results:

Q3 2024 net sales of $134.1 million, up 1.0% versus $132.8 million in the prior year period.

Currency fluctuations had a positive impact on EAAA net sales of approximately $1.6 million (1.2%) compared to the same period last year due to the strengthening of the Euro, Australian dollar, and the British Pound sterling against the U.S. dollar.

Q3 2024 orders were up 0.4% compared to the prior year period on a currency-neutral basis. Asia was up 8.0%, partially offset by Australia which was down 1.8% and EMEA which was down 0.3%.

Q3 2024 operating income of $10.3 million compared to $7.5 million in the prior year period.

Q3 2024 AOI was $11.3 million versus AOI of $9.0 million in the prior year period.

First Nine Months Segment Results

AMS Results:

Net sales for the first nine months of 2024 were $595.1 million, up 8.4% versus $548.7 million in the prior year period.

Operating income for the first nine months of 2024 was $76.9 million compared to $57.0 million in the prior year period.

AOI for the first nine months of 2024 was $77.2 million versus AOI of $58.6 million in the prior year period.

EAAA Results:

Net sales for the first nine months of 2024 were $385.6 million, down 0.5% versus $387.7 million in the prior year period.

Currency fluctuations had no material impact on EAAA net sales for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the prior year period.

Operating income for the first nine months of 2024 was $27.9 million compared to $12.4 million in the prior year period.

AOI for the first nine months of 2024 was $31.4 million versus AOI of $16.8 million in the prior year period.

Outlook

Interface delivered impressive results in the third quarter of 2024 and enters the fourth quarter of 2024 with strong orders and a healthy backlog. As a reminder, the Company's fourth quarter of 2023 adjusted gross profit margin benefited 160 basis points from non-recurring items that reduced the Company's cost of sales in that quarter. Separately, Interface continues to anticipate strong Retail billings in the fourth quarter of 2024, which have slightly lower gross profit margins. With that backdrop in mind, the Company is raising its full year outlook and is now anticipating the following:

For the full fiscal year 2024:

Net sales of $1.315 billion to $1.325 billion.

Adjusted gross profit margin of approximately 36.6%.

Adjusted SG&A expenses of approximately $345 million.

Adjusted Interest & Other expenses of approximately $27 million.

An adjusted effective tax rate for the full year of approximately 25.0%.

Fully diluted weighted average share count of approximately 58.8 million shares.

Capital expenditures of approximately $37 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Interface provides adjusted earnings per share, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income ("AOI"), adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted SG&A expenses, currency- neutral sales and currency-neutral sales growth, net debt, and adjusted EBITDA as additional information regarding its operating results in this press release. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with - or alternatives to - GAAP measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, and AOI exclude nora purchase accounting amortization, the cyber event impact, and restructuring, asset impairment, severance, and other, net. Adjusted EPS and adjusted net income also exclude the property casualty loss impact, the loss on foreign subsidiary liquidation, and the loss on discontinuance of interest rate swaps. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin exclude nora purchase accounting amortization. Adjusted SG&A expenses exclude the cyber event impact and restructuring, asset impairment, severance, and other, net. Currency-neutral sales and currency-neutral sales growth exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

Net debt is total debt less cash on hand. Adjusted EBITDA is GAAP net income excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, cyber event impact, property casualty loss impact, restructuring, asset impairment, severance, and other, net, nora purchase accounting amortization, and the loss on foreign subsidiary liquidation. This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, which explains why Interface believes presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors, as well as any additional material purposes for which Interface uses these non-GAAP measures.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) is a global flooring solutions company and sustainability leader, offering an integrated portfolio of carpet tile and resilient flooring products that includes Interface® carpet tile and LVT, nora® rubber flooring, and FLOR® premium area rugs for commercial and residential spaces. Made with purpose and without compromise, Interface flooring brings more sophisticated design, more performance, more innovation, and more climate progress to interior spaces. A decades-long pioneer in sustainability, Interface remains "all in" on becoming a restorative business. Today, the company is focusing on carbon reductions, not offsets, as it works toward achieving its verified science-based targets by 2030 and its goal to become a carbon negative enterprise by 2040.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, nora by Interface at nora.com, FLOR at FLOR.com, and the company's sustainability journey at interface.com/sustainability.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) 9/29/2024 10/1/2023 9/29/2024 10/1/2023 Net Sales $ 344,270 $ 311,006 $ 980,648 $ 936,380 Cost of Sales 216,645 200,748 620,005 618,463 Gross Profit 127,625 110,258 360,643 317,917 Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 85,450 79,273 255,871 251,049 Restructuring, asset impairment and other gains, net - - - (2,502 ) Operating Income 42,175 30,985 104,772 69,370 Interest Expense 5,721 8,163 18,317 24,986 Other Expense, net 381 6,702 237 7,674 Income Before Income Tax Expense 36,073 16,120 86,218 36,710 Income Tax Expense 7,630 6,241 21,038 11,748 Net Income $ 28,443 $ 9,879 $ 65,180 $ 24,962 Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.17 $ 1.12 $ 0.43 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.17 $ 1.11 $ 0.43 Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 58,305 58,107 58,275 58,087 Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 58,871 58,342 58,754 58,233

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) 9/29/2024 12/31/2023 (UNAUDITED) Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 115,601 $ 110,498 Accounts Receivable, net 173,859 163,386 Inventories, net 283,096 279,079 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 35,605 30,895 Total Current Assets 608,161 583,858 Property, Plant & Equipment, net 284,845 291,140 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 81,716 87,519 Goodwill and Intangible Assets, net 159,428 161,703 Other Assets 109,114 105,875 Total Assets $ 1,243,264 $ 1,230,095 Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 78,279 $ 62,912 Accrued Expenses 136,626 130,890 Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 12,888 12,347 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 8,593 8,572 Total Current Liabilities 236,386 214,721 Long-Term Debt 329,347 408,641 Operating Lease Liabilities 72,861 78,269 Other Long-Term Liabilities 103,107 102,517 Total Liabilities 741,701 804,148 Total Shareholders' Equity 501,563 425,947 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,243,264 $ 1,230,095

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands) 9/29/2024 10/1/2023 9/29/2024 10/1/2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income $ 28,443 $ 9,879 $ 65,180 $ 24,962 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation and Amortization 9,902 10,445 29,246 30,591 Share-Based Compensation Expense 2,629 2,209 9,160 7,334 Loss (Gain) on Disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment, net 139 10 139 (2,531 ) Loss on Foreign Subsidiary Liquidation - 6,221 - 6,221 Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets 1,311 1,302 3,895 3,886 Deferred Income Taxes (121 ) 2,936 (1,160 ) 438 Other 1,448 (2,989 ) (2,318 ) (1,109 ) Change in Working Capital Accounts Receivable 8,251 19,626 (10,656 ) 37,396 Inventories 3,266 (5,808 ) (2,395 ) 14,135 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 1,749 769 (4,583 ) (2,842 ) Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses 19,212 21,693 23,879 (4,264 ) Cash Provided by Operating Activities 76,229 66,293 110,387 114,217 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital Expenditures (6,501 ) (5,907 ) (20,108 ) (17,238 ) Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment - - 1,040 6,593 Insurance Proceeds from Property Casualty Loss 1,374 - 2,374 - Cash Used in Investing Activities (5,127 ) (5,907 ) (16,694 ) (10,645 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayments of Long-term Debt (67,311 ) (37,631 ) (114,241 ) (149,738 ) Borrowing of Long-term Debt 16,047 7,000 33,381 74,000 Tax Withholding Payments for Share-Based Compensation (16 ) (27 ) (4,770 ) (1,514 ) Dividends Paid (582 ) (581 ) (1,755 ) (1,742 ) Finance Lease Payments (723 ) (545 ) (2,160 ) (1,853 ) Cash Used in Financing Activities (52,585 ) (31,784 ) (89,545 ) (80,847 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating, Investing and Financing Activities 18,517 28,602 4,148 22,725 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 2,897 (1,904 ) 955 (656 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Net Change During the Period 21,414 26,698 5,103 22,069 Balance at Beginning of Period 94,187 92,935 110,498 97,564 Balance at End of Period $ 115,601 $ 119,633 $ 115,601 $ 119,633

Segment Results (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) 9/29/2024 10/1/2023 9/29/2024 10/1/2023 Net Sales AMS $ 210,155 $ 178,194 $ 595,082 $ 548,716 EAAA 134,115 132,812 385,566 387,664 Consolidated Net Sales $ 344,270 $ 311,006 $ 980,648 $ 936,380 Segment AOI* AMS $ 32,187 $ 23,318 $ 77,214 $ 58,621 EAAA 11,299 9,049 31,402 16,805 Consolidated AOI $ 43,486 $ 32,367 $ 108,616 $ 75,426 * Note: Segment AOI includes allocation of corporate and global support SG&A expenses

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Third Quarter 2024 Third Quarter 2023 Adjustments Adjustments Gross

Profit SG&A Operating Income Pre-tax Tax

Effect Net Income Diluted EPS Gross

Profit SG&A Operating Income Pre-tax Tax

Effect Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP As Reported $ 127.6 $ 85.5 $ 42.2 $ 28.4 $ 0.48 $ 110.3 $ 79.3 $ 31.0 $ 9.9 $ 0.17 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Purchase Accounting Amortization 1.3 - 1.3 1.3 (0.4 ) 0.9 0.02 1.3 - 1.3 1.3 (0.4 ) 0.9 0.02 Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and Other, net - - - - 0.0 - - - - - - 0.2 0.2 - Property Casualty Loss(1) - - - (1.4 ) 0.3 (1.0 ) (0.02 ) - - - - - - - Cyber Event - - - - - - - - (0.1 ) 0.1 0.1 - 0.1 - Loss on Foreign Subsidiary Liquidation (2) - - - - - - - - - - 6.2 (1.1 ) 5.1 0.09 Loss on Discontinuance of Interest Rate Swaps - - - - - - - - - - 0.2 - 0.1 - Adjustments Subtotal * 1.3 - 1.3 (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) - 1.3 (0.1 ) 1.4 7.8 (1.3 ) 6.5 0.11 Adjusted (non-GAAP) * $ 128.9 $ 85.5 $ 43.5 $ 28.3 $ 0.48 $ 111.6 $ 79.2 $ 32.4 $ 16.4 $ 0.28 (1) Represents insurance recovery of loss recognized in the first quarter of 2023. (2) Russia and Brazil foreign subsidiaries were substantially liquidated during the prior period. The related cumulative translation adjustment was recognized in other expense. * Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components

First Nine Months 2024 First Nine Months 2023 Adjustments Adjustments Gross

Profit SG&A Operating

Income Pre-tax Tax

Effect Net Income Diluted EPS Gross

Profit SG&A Operating Income Pre-tax Tax

Effect Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP As Reported $ 360.6 $ 255.9 $ 104.8 $ 65.2 $ 1.11 $ 317.9 $ 251.0 $ 69.4 $ 25.0 $ 0.43 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Purchase Accounting Amortization 3.9 - 3.9 3.9 (1.1 ) 2.8 0.05 3.9 - 3.9 3.9 (1.1 ) 2.8 0.05 Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and Other, net - (0.3 ) 0.3 0.3 - 0.3 - - (3.7 ) 1.2 1.2 (0.4 ) 0.8 0.01 Property Casualty Loss(1) - - - (2.3 ) 0.6 (1.8 ) (0.03 ) - - - (0.5 ) 0.1 (0.4 ) (0.01 ) Cyber Event - 0.4 (0.4 ) (0.4 ) 0.1 (0.3 ) - - (1.0 ) 1.0 1.0 (0.2 ) 0.7 0.01 Loss on Foreign Subsidiary Liquidation (2) - - - - - - - - - - 6.2 (1.1 ) 5.1 0.09 Loss on Discontinuance of Interest Rate Swaps - - - - - - - - - - 1.0 (0.2 ) 0.7 0.01 Adjustments Subtotal * 3.9 0.1 3.8 1.5 (0.5 ) 1.0 0.02 3.8 (4.7 ) 6.1 12.8 (2.9 ) 9.8 0.17 Adjusted (non-GAAP) * $ 364.5 $ 255.9 $ 108.6 $ 66.1 $ 1.13 $ 321.8 $ 246.3 $ 75.4 $ 34.8 $ 0.60 (1) Represents insurance recovery of loss recognized in the first quarter of 2023. (2) Russia and Brazil foreign subsidiaries were substantially liquidated during the prior period. The related cumulative translation adjustment was recognized in other expense. * Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components

Reconciliation of Segment GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures ("Currency-Neutral Net Sales") (Unaudited) (In millions) Third Quarter 2024 Third Quarter 2023 AMS Segment EAAA Segment Consolidated * AMS Segment EAAA Segment Consolidated * Net Sales as Reported (GAAP) $ 210.2 $ 134.1 $ 344.3 $ 178.2 $ 132.8 $ 311.0 Impact of Changes in Currency 0.2 (1.6 ) (1.4 ) - - - Currency-Neutral Net Sales * $ 210.4 $ 132.5 $ 342.9 $ 178.2 $ 132.8 $ 311.0 * Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components

First Nine Months 2024 First Nine Months 2023 AMS Segment EAAA Segment Consolidated * AMS Segment EAAA Segment Consolidated * Net Sales as Reported (GAAP) $ 595.1 $ 385.6 $ 980.6 $ 548.7 $ 387.7 $ 936.4 Impact of Changes in Currency 0.4 0.3 0.7 - - - Currency-Neutral Net Sales * $ 595.5 $ 385.9 $ 981.4 $ 548.7 $ 387.7 $ 936.4 * Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income ("AOI") (Unaudited)

(In millions)

Third Quarter 2024 Third Quarter 2023 AMS Segment EAAA Segment Consolidated * AMS Segment EAAA Segment Consolidated * GAAP Operating Income $ 31.9 $ 10.3 $ 42.2 $ 23.5 $ 7.5 $ 31.0 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Purchase Accounting Amortization - 1.3 1.3 - 1.3 1.3 Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and Other, net 0.3 (0.3 ) - (0.3 ) 0.3 - Cyber Event - - - 0.1 - 0.1 Adjustments Subtotal * 0.3 1.0 1.3 (0.2 ) 1.6 1.4 AOI * $ 32.2 $ 11.3 $ 43.5 $ 23.3 $ 9.0 $ 32.4 * Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components

First Nine Months 2024 First Nine Months 2023 AMS Segment EAAA Segment Consolidated * AMS Segment EAAA Segment Consolidated * GAAP Operating Income $ 76.9 $ 27.9 $ 104.8 $ 57.0 $ 12.4 $ 69.4 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Purchase Accounting Amortization - 3.9 3.9 - 3.9 3.9 Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and Other, net 0.6 (0.2 ) 0.3 1.1 0.1 1.2 Cyber Event (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.4 ) 0.6 0.4 1.0 Adjustments Subtotal * 0.3 3.5 3.8 1.6 4.4 6.1 AOI * $ 77.2 $ 31.4 $ 108.6 $ 58.6 $ 16.8 $ 75.4 * Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components

Third Quarter 2024 Third Quarter 2023 First Nine Months 2024 First Nine Months 2023 Last Twelve Months (LTM) Ended 9/29/2024 Fiscal Year 2023 Net Income as Reported (GAAP) $ 28.4 $ 9.9 $ 65.2 $ 25.0 $ 84.7 $ 44.5 Income Tax Expense 7.6 6.2 21.0 11.7 28.4 19.1 Interest Expense (including debt issuance cost amortization) 5.7 8.2 18.3 25.0 25.1 31.8 Depreciation and Amortization (excluding debt issuance cost amortization) 9.3 9.6 27.7 29.0 37.4 38.7 Share-Based Compensation Expense 2.6 2.2 9.2 7.3 12.1 10.3 Purchase Accounting Amortization 1.3 1.3 3.9 3.9 5.2 5.2 Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and Other, net - - 0.3 1.2 4.8 5.6 Property Casualty Loss(1) (1.4 ) - (2.3 ) (0.5 ) (2.3 ) (0.5 ) Cyber Event - 0.1 (0.4 ) 1.0 (0.3 ) 1.1 Loss on Foreign Subsidiary Liquidation (2) - 6.2 - 6.2 - 6.2 Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (AEBITDA)* $ 53.7 $ 43.7 $ 142.9 $ 109.8 $ 195.1 $ 162.0 (1) Represents insurance recovery of loss recognized in the first quarter of 2023. (2) Russia and Brazil foreign subsidiaries were substantially liquidated. The related cumulative translation adjustment was recognized in other expense. * Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components As of 9/29/24 Total Debt $ 337.9 Total Cash on Hand (115.6 ) Total Debt, Net of Cash on Hand (Net Debt)* $ 222.3 9/29/2024 Total Debt / LTM Net Income 4.0x Net Debt / LTM AEBITDA 1.1x * Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components

The impacts of changes in foreign currency presented in the tables are calculated based on applying the prior year period's average foreign currency exchange rates to the current year period.

The Company believes that the above non-GAAP performance measures, which management uses in managing and evaluating the Company's business, may provide users of the Company's financial information with additional meaningful basis for comparing the Company's current results and results in a prior period, as these measures reflect factors that are unique to one period relative to the comparable period. However, these non-GAAP performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Tax effects identified above (when applicable) are calculated using the statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the charge or income occurred.

