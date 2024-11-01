MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proto Labs, Inc. ("Protolabs" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRLB), the world's leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $125.6 million, a 3.9% decrease compared to record revenue of $130.7 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Revenue generated from Protolabs Network was $25.3 million, a 11.6% increase compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Net income was $7.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was $11.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $13.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

EBITDA was $17.5 million, or 13.9% of revenue. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Adjusted EBITDA was $21.9 million, or 17.4% of revenue, compared to $23.9 million, or 18.3% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2023. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

" Our disciplined approach and resilient business model drove solid financial results in the third quarter, despite continued dynamic challenges in the manufacturing sector," said Rob Bodor, President and Chief Executive Officer. " We remain committed to accelerating our growth, as highlighted by the actions we initiated at the end of the second quarter to reorganize our internal structure and better position the company for growth and value-creation over the long-term. We are committed to executing on our priorities and increasing value for our shareholders."

Dan Schumacher, Chief Financial Officer, commented: " In the third quarter, our business generated its highest quarterly operating cash flow since 2020-before the acquisition of 3D Hubs. This is a testament to the profitability of Protolabs' model against any macro backdrop, driven by our unique combined factory and network model. We will continue to invest profits to accelerate growth and create value for shareholders."

Additional Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Customer contact information Protolabs served 22,511 customer contacts during the quarter. Revenue per customer contact decreased 1.5% year-over-year to $5,580. Year-to-date, revenue per customer contact is up 4.7%.

Gross margin was 45.6% of revenue, compared to 45.4% of revenue in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 46.2% of revenue, compared to 46.0% of revenue in the third quarter of 2023. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Cash flow from operations was $24.8 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Cash and investments balance was $117.6 million as of September 30, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company expects to generate revenue between $115 million and $123 million.

The Company expects fourth quarter 2024 diluted net income per share between $0.10 and $0.18, and non-GAAP diluted net income per share between $0.28 and $0.36. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has included non-GAAP revenue growth by region and by service line that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates (collectively, "non-GAAP revenue growth"). Management believes these metrics, when viewed in conjunction with the comparable GAAP metrics, are useful in evaluating the underlying business trends and ongoing operating performance of the Company.

The Company has included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to the Japan closure activities (collectively, "Adjusted EBITDA"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results. The Company has also included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin ("EBITDA margin") and EBITDA margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to the Japan closure activities (collectively, "Adjusted EBITDA margin"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense and costs related to the closure of Japan (collectively, "non-GAAP operating margin"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to the closure of Japan (collectively, "non-GAAP net income"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results.

The Company has provided below reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP revenue growth by region and by service, and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by the Company's management and board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends and provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of the Company's business. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Our digital factories produce low-volume parts in days while Protolabs Network unlocks advanced capabilities and volume pricing through its highly vetted manufacturing partners. The result? One manufacturing source-from prototyping to production-for product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. See what's next at protolabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Protolabs to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are described in the "Risk Factors" section within reports filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Protolabs' future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Protolabs cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Protolabs expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,873 $ 83,790 Short-term marketable securities 12,638 19,013 Accounts receivable, net 69,464 72,848 Inventory 12,415 13,657 Income taxes receivable 665 2,228 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,019 9,124 Total current assets 193,074 200,660 Property and equipment, net 237,942 253,655 Goodwill 273,991 273,991 Other intangible assets, net 22,890 25,584 Long-term marketable securities 17,120 8,019 Operating lease assets 3,519 4,628 Finance lease assets 759 960 Other long-term assets 4,491 4,856 Total assets $ 753,786 $ 772,353 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 15,004 $ 15,636 Accrued compensation 17,549 15,292 Accrued liabilities and other 18,455 16,872 Current operating lease liabilities 1,450 1,585 Current finance lease liabilities 306 296 Income taxes payable 994 - Total current liabilities 53,758 49,681 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,979 3,008 Long-term finance lease liabilities 365 595 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 12,688 18,742 Other long-term liabilities 5,003 5,032 Shareholders' equity 679,993 695,295 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 753,786 $ 772,353

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Injection Molding $ 46,831 $ 51,688 $ 148,574 $ 152,455 CNC Machining 53,327 52,916 154,498 149,317 3D Printing 21,437 21,622 64,300 63,952 Sheet Metal 3,743 4,291 11,218 12,478 Other Revenue 281 188 550 627 Total Revenue 125,619 130,705 379,140 378,829 Cost of revenue 68,389 71,423 207,897 212,648 Gross profit 57,230 59,282 171,243 166,181 Operating expenses Marketing and sales 22,619 21,682 69,070 65,863 Research and development 9,772 10,105 31,600 30,647 General and administrative 16,259 17,058 49,167 49,713 Closure of Japan business - 22 - 186 Total operating expenses 48,650 48,867 149,837 146,409 Income from operations 8,580 10,415 21,406 19,772 Other income (loss), net 1,288 320 3,548 (1,758 ) Income before income taxes 9,868 10,735 24,954 18,014 Provision for income taxes 2,679 2,781 7,957 7,784 Net income $ 7,189 $ 7,954 $ 16,997 $ 10,230 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.31 $ 0.67 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.31 $ 0.67 $ 0.39 Shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 24,980,536 26,023,830 25,304,985 26,296,304 Diluted 25,022,485 26,028,456 25,382,280 26,327,606

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 16,997 $ 10,230 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,984 28,213 Stock-based compensation expense 12,716 11,811 Deferred taxes (6,140 ) (9,197 ) Interest on finance lease obligations 26 859 Loss on impairment of equipment 256 - Loss on foreign currency translation - 3,906 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (24 ) (498 ) Other 103 122 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 9,617 10,600 Net cash provided by operating activities 60,535 56,046 Investing activities Purchases of property, equipment and other capital assets (8,339 ) (9,935 ) Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other capital assets 34 693 Purchases of marketable securities (18,087 ) - Proceeds from call redemptions and maturities of marketable securities 15,709 19,115 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (10,683 ) 9,873 Financing activities Proceeds from exercises of stock options and employee stock purchases 2,094 1,986 Purchases of shares withheld for tax obligations (1,920 ) (1,436 ) Repurchases of common stock (45,958 ) (39,053 ) Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (220 ) (234 ) Net cash used in financing activities (46,004 ) (38,737 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 235 (244 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,083 26,938 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 83,790 56,558 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 87,873 $ 83,496

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income per Share (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to Japan closure activities GAAP net income $ 7,189 $ 7,954 $ 16,997 $ 10,230 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 4,196 4,441 12,716 11,811 Amortization expense 888 1,461 2,796 4,471 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency 174 (29 ) 323 86 Costs related to Japan closure activities - 22 - 4,093 Total adjustments 1 5,258 5,895 15,835 20,461 Income tax benefits on adjustments 2 (627 ) (633 ) (1,066 ) (931 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 11,820 $ 13,216 $ 31,766 $ 29,760 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.51 $ 1.26 $ 1.13 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.51 $ 1.25 $ 1.13 Shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 24,980,536 26,023,830 25,304,985 26,296,304 Diluted 25,022,485 26,028,456 25,382,280 26,327,606

1 Stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and costs related to Japan closure activities were included in the following GAAP consolidated statement of operations categories:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 817 $ 805 $ 2,428 $ 2,416 Marketing and sales 727 961 2,378 2,508 Research and development 671 675 2,031 1,888 General and administrative 2,869 3,461 8,675 9,471 Closure of Japan business - 22 - 186 Total operating expenses 4,267 5,119 13,084 14,053 Other income (loss), net 174 (29 ) 323 3,992 Total adjustments $ 5,258 $ 5,895 $ 15,835 $ 20,461

2 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, income tax effects were calculated using the effective tax rate for the relevant jurisdictions. The Company's non-GAAP tax rates differ from its GAAP tax rates due primarily to the mix of activity incurred in domestic and foreign tax jurisdictions and removing effective tax rate benefits from stock-based compensation activity in the quarter.

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 125,619 $ 130,705 $ 379,140 $ 378,829 Gross profit 57,230 59,282 171,243 166,181 GAAP gross margin 45.6 % 45.4 % 45.2 % 43.9 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 474 462 1,401 1,388 Amortization expense 343 343 1,027 1,028 Total adjustments 817 805 2,428 2,416 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 58,047 $ 60,087 $ 173,671 $ 168,597 Non-GAAP gross margin 46.2 % 46.0 % 45.8 % 44.5 %

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 125,619 $ 130,705 $ 379,140 $ 378,829 Income from operations 8,580 10,415 21,406 19,772 GAAP operating margin 6.8 % 8.0 % 5.6 % 5.2 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 4,196 4,441 12,716 11,811 Amortization expense 888 1,461 2,796 4,471 Costs related to Japan closure activities - 22 - 186 Total adjustments 5,084 5,924 15,512 16,468 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 13,664 $ 16,339 $ 36,918 $ 36,240 Non-GAAP operating margin 10.9 % 12.5 % 9.7 % 9.6 %

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 125,619 $ 130,705 $ 379,140 $ 378,829 GAAP net income 7,189 7,954 16,997 10,230 GAAP net income margin 5.7 % 6.1 % 4.5 % 2.7 % Add back: Amortization expense $ 888 $ 1,461 $ 2,796 $ 4,471 Depreciation expense 8,021 7,869 24,188 23,742 Interest income, net (1,287 ) (561 ) (3,548 ) (1,283 ) Provision for income taxes 2,679 2,781 7,957 7,784 EBITDA 17,490 19,504 48,390 44,944 EBITDA Margin 13.9 % 14.9 % 12.8 % 11.9 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 4,196 4,441 12,716 11,811 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency 174 (29 ) 323 86 Costs related to Japan closure activities - 22 - 4,093 Total adjustments 4,370 4,434 13,039 15,990 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,860 $ 23,938 $ 61,429 $ 60,934 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.4 % 18.3 % 16.2 % 16.1 %

Proto Labs, Inc. Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth by Region (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 % Change2 % Change Organic3 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Non-GAAP GAAP Revenues United States $ 99,571 $ - $ 99,571 $ 103,940 (4.2 %) (4.2 %) Europe 26,048 (474 ) 25,574 26,765 (2.7 %) (4.4 %) Total revenue $ 125,619 $ (474 ) $ 125,145 $ 130,705 (3.9 %) (4.3 %) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 % Change2 % Change Organic3 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Non-GAAP GAAP Revenues United States $ 299,593 $ - $ 299,593 $ 298,007 0.5 % 0.5 % Europe 79,547 (1,357 ) 78,190 80,822 (1.6 %) (3.3 %) Total revenue $ 379,140 $ (1,357 ) $ 377,783 $ 378,829 0.1 % (0.3 %)

1 Revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 has been recalculated using 2023 foreign currency exchange rates in effect during comparable periods to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. 2 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 to GAAP revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. 3 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 to non-GAAP revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 (as recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023) in order to provide a constant-currency comparison.

Proto Labs, Inc. Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth by Service Line (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 % Change2 % Change Organic3 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Non-GAAP GAAP Revenues Injection Molding $ 46,831 $ (198 ) $ 46,633 $ 51,688 (9.4 )% (9.8 )% CNC Machining 53,327 (160 ) 53,167 52,916 0.8 0.5 3D Printing 21,437 (108 ) 21,329 21,622 (0.9 ) (1.4 ) Sheet Metal 3,743 (4 ) 3,739 4,291 (12.8 ) (12.9 ) Other Revenue 281 (4 ) 277 188 49.5 47.3 Total Revenue $ 125,619 $ (474 ) $ 125,145 $ 130,705 (3.9 %) (4.3 %) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 % Change2 % Change Organic3 GAAP Foreign Currency1 Non-GAAP GAAP Revenues Injection Molding $ 148,574 $ (666 ) $ 147,908 $ 152,455 (2.5 )% (3.0 )% CNC Machining 154,498 (378 ) 154,120 149,317 3.5 3.2 3D Printing 64,300 (315 ) 63,985 63,952 0.5 0.1 Sheet Metal 11,218 9 11,227 12,478 (10.1 ) (10.0 ) Other Revenue 550 (7 ) 543 627 (12.3 ) (13.4 ) Total Revenue $ 379,140 $ (1,357 ) $ 377,783 $ 378,829 0.1 % (0.3 %)

1 Revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 has been recalculated using 2023 foreign currency exchange rates in effect during comparable periods to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. 2 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 to GAAP revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. 3 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 to non-GAAP revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 (as recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023) in order to provide a constant-currency comparison.

Proto Labs, Inc. Customer Contact Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Customer contacts 22,511 23,080 43,671 45,668 Revenue per customer contact $ 5,580 $ 5,663 $ 8,682 $ 8,295

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance (In thousands, except per share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Q4 2024 Outlook Low High GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.10 $ 0.18 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 0.15 0.15 Amortization expense 0.03 0.03 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency 0.00 0.00 Total adjustments 0.18 0.18 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.28 $ 0.36

