Bear Grill LLC: Bear Grill, LLC Sponsors KB Titan Racing at NHRA Ford Performance Nationals

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Bear Grill, LLC, a pioneer in outdoor grilling and kitchen equipment, proudly announces its sponsorship of KB Titan Racing at the upcoming NHRA Ford Performance Nationals, held from October 31 to November 3 at The Strip in Las Vegas, NV. Bear Grill is excited to support the KB Titan team's journey towards a potential NHRA Pro Stock Class championship in 2024.

With only two races left in the season, the KB Titan Race Team has four drivers in the top 10 standings, with Dallas Glenn leading in 1st place and Greg Anderson holding strong in 3rd. Formed from a 2022 merger between KB Racing and Titan Racing Engines, KB Titan Racing is led by five-time Pro Stock world champion Greg Anderson, co-owners Jim Whitley and Eric Latino, and team drivers including Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Fame inductee Eric Latino, 2022 NHRA Rookie of the Year Camrie Caruso, Corie Reed, Matt Hartford, and Deric Kramer.

Throughout the 2024 season, Bear Grill has showcased its premium grilling products at KB Titan Racing pit events, providing meals for the team and guests. This weekend, Bear Grill will continue its presence in Las Vegas, bringing its high-quality grills to the NHRA Ford Performance Nationals and sharing the ultimate grilling experience with race fans and supporters.

"Our sponsorship of KB Titan Racing aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire and elevate the outdoor cooking experience," said Fran Vivenzio, National Sales Manager of Bear-Grill.com. "We are thrilled to connect with racing fans, our core audience, and to introduce them to the latest innovations in grilling."

Bear Grill's partnership with KB Titan Racing reflects its broader strategy to establish itself as a leader in the outdoor living and grilling market. The company looks forward to expanding its partnerships and furthering its impact through events that connect with passionate outdoor cooking enthusiasts. For more information about Bear Grill and its products, visit www.bear-grill.com.

Bear Grill Heats Up the Competition as KB Titan Racing Chases NHRA Championship

Las Vegas November 1 ,2024 - Bear Grill, LLC, a pioneer in outdoor grilling and kitchen equipment, is proud to sponsor the championship-contending KB Titan Racing Team at the upcoming NHRA Ford Performance Nationals in Las Vegas, NV (October 31 - November 3).

With just two races remaining in the 2024 season, KB Titan boasts a powerful lineup with four drivers in the top 10 of the highly competitive Pro Stock Class, including leader Dallas Glenn and veteran champion Greg Anderson in 3rd place.

Formed in 2022 by the merger of powerhouse teams, KB Titan brings a winning pedigree with drivers like Greg Anderson (5-time Pro Stock champion) and 2022 NHRA Rookie of the Year, Camrie Caruso.

Bear Grills Fuels the Champions

Throughout the season, Bear Grill has showcased their world-class grills at the KB Titan pit area, feeding the team and guests. Fans can expect to see the Bear Grill team in action again this weekend at the Las Vegas race.

"Sponsoring KB Titan Racing perfectly aligns with our mission to inspire and elevate the outdoor cooking experience," said Fran Vivenzio, National Sales Manager of Bear-Grill.com. "We're thrilled to be part of this high-stakes event, connecting with our core audience and introducing them to the latest grilling innovations."

Bear Grill's Winning Strategy

This sponsorship is part of Bear Grill's broader strategy to solidify its position as a leader in the outdoor living and grilling market. The company actively seeks partnerships and events to expand its reach and influence within the industry.

See the Action, Taste the Difference!

For more information about Bear Grill and its industry-leading grills, visit www.bear-grill.com [invalid URL removed]. Don't miss the chance to see Bear Grill in action at the NHRA Ford Performance Nationals and witness the KB Titan team battle for the championship!

Bear Grill, LLC, a pioneer in outdoor grilling and kitchen equipment, proudly announces its sponsorship of KB Titan Racing at the upcoming NHRA Ford Performance Nationals, held from October 31 to November 3 at The Strip in Las Vegas, NV. Bear Grill is excited to support the KB Titan team's journey towards a potential NHRA Pro Stock Class championship in 2024.

With only two races left in the season, the KB Titan Race Team has four drivers in the top 10 standings, with Dallas Glenn leading in 1st place and Greg Anderson holding strong in 3rd. Formed from a 2022 merger between KB Racing and Titan Racing Engines, KB Titan Racing is led by five-time Pro Stock world champion Greg Anderson, co-owners Jim Whitley and Eric Latino, and team drivers including Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Fame inductee Eric Latino, 2022 NHRA Rookie of the Year Camrie Caruso, Corie Reed, Matt Hartford, and Deric Kramer.

Throughout the 2024 season, Bear Grill has showcased its premium grilling products at KB Titan Racing pit events, providing meals for the team and guests. This weekend, Bear Grill will continue its presence in Las Vegas, bringing its high-quality grills to the NHRA Ford Performance Nationals and sharing the ultimate grilling experience with race fans and supporters.

"Our sponsorship of KB Titan Racing aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire and elevate the outdoor cooking experience," said Fran Vivenzio, National Sales Manager of Bear-Grill.com. "We are thrilled to connect with racing fans, our core audience, and to introduce them to the latest innovations in grilling."

Bear Grill's partnership with KB Titan Racing reflects its broader strategy to establish itself as a leader in the outdoor living and grilling market. The company looks forward to expanding its partnerships and furthering its impact through events that connect with passionate outdoor cooking enthusiasts. For more information about Bear Grill and its products, visit www.bear-grill.com.

Bear Grill Heats Up the Competition as KB Titan Racing Chases NHRA Championship

Cave Creek, AZ - October 28, 2024 - Bear Grill, LLC, a pioneer in outdoor grilling and kitchen equipment, is proud to sponsor the championship-contending KB Titan Racing Team at the upcoming NHRA Ford Performance Nationals in Las Vegas, NV (October 31 - November 3).

With just two races remaining in the 2024 season, KB Titan boasts a powerful lineup with four drivers in the top 10 of the highly competitive Pro Stock Class, including leader Dallas Glenn and veteran champion Greg Anderson in 3rd place.

Formed in 2022 by the merger of powerhouse teams, KB Titan brings a winning pedigree with drivers like Greg Anderson (5-time Pro Stock champion) and 2022 NHRA Rookie of the Year, Camrie Caruso.

Bear Grills Fuels the Champions

Throughout the season, Bear Grill has showcased their world-class grills at the KB Titan pit area, feeding the team and guests. Fans can expect to see the Bear Grill team in action again this weekend at the Las Vegas race.

"Sponsoring KB Titan Racing perfectly aligns with our mission to inspire and elevate the outdoor cooking experience," said Fran Vivenzio, National Sales Manager of Bear-Grill.com. "We're thrilled to be part of this high-stakes event, connecting with our core audience and introducing them to the latest grilling innovations."

Bear Grill's Winning Strategy

This sponsorship is part of Bear Grill's broader strategy to solidify its position as a leader in the outdoor living and grilling market. The company actively seeks partnerships and events to expand its reach and influence within the industry.

See the Action, Taste the Difference!

For more information about Bear Grill and its industry-leading grills, visit www.bear-grill.com [invalid URL removed]. Don't miss the chance to see Bear Grill in action at the NHRA Ford Performance Nationals and witness the KB Titan team battle for the championship!

Contact Information

Jay McFadden

National Sales Director

jmcfadden@bear-grill.com

7757212606

Related Images

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktyrfOGBivs

SOURCE: Bear Grill LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com