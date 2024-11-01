Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
ACCESSWIRE
01.11.2024 11:26 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KnowAtom, LLC: KnowAtom Partner District Easton Public Schools Scores Double-Digit Lead on State Science Test

Massachusetts Students 12 Points Ahead in State Rated Top for Public Education

EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Fifth-grade students from Easton Public Schools improved proficiency levels by five points on the Massachusetts Common Assessment Program for Science (MCAS) in 2024, scoring 12 points higher than the statewide average. The school district currently partners with KnowAtom, a nationwide provider of Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS)-based hands-on curricula.

Students' Ideas Drive Teaching and Learning Science in Easton

An Easton student explains how different student teams are testing their own ideas about living systems, using scientific process to gather evidence and form conclusions.

Easton Public Schools uses KnowAtom's hands-on science curriculum, which is designed for mastery of Massachusetts Science and Technology Engineering Frameworks. In 2024, Consumer Affairs ranked Massachusetts the best in the country for public education, noting that "the state has the best fourth-grade reading and eighth-grade math scores in the country on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) tests," (Consumer Affairs, 2024). This year, two of the top four districts in the state for science performance are KnowAtom curriculum partners.

"We are thrilled to see our significant growth and achievement in the Science MCAS, a testament to the high-quality curriculum, KnowAtom, we have implemented," said Christine Pruitt, Assistant Superintendent of Easton Public Schools. "This success is not just due to the curriculum itself but also to the exceptional professional development that KnowAtom has provided to our staff. Our teachers have recognized the program's value, particularly as it spirals and enhances our vertical alignment of standards, ensuring that students build on their knowledge year after year. This collaborative approach has empowered our educators to deliver engaging and effective science instruction, leading to our students' impressive outcomes."

In Easton's fourth year of full implementation K-5, Assistant Superintendent Pruitt points out that it is important to note that Easton's grade 8 science data is now 27 points above the state average as well. She said, "Although we only use KnowAtom in grades K-5, the impact is lasting." Massachusetts districts are also monitored by the state for returning student performance to pre-COVID achievement levels in targeted data subsets. With this most recent data, Easton Public Schools' Path to Recovery rating has improved from "Recovery Path" to "Path Forward" in seven out of nine data subsets.

"Something great is underway at Easton Public Schools, and KnowAtom is honored to be a partner in their success," said Francis Vigeant, CEO of KnowAtom. "Educators in Easton understand firsthand that to equip students with the skills and experience they need to become learners for the long haul, we must empower them as thinkers and doers in the classroom today. Easton has a big vision for what teaching and learning can be for students, and everyone is working together toward that goal - administrators, principals, teachers, and students. These increases reflect that coordinated effort."

KnowAtom provides K-8 science curriculum designed for state standards mastery.

Contact Information

Nicole Lanoue
Press Contact
nlanoue@knowatom.com
617-475-3475 x2002

SOURCE: KnowAtom

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
